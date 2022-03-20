Pumas vs. Necaxa (1-3): Goals | Jimmy and his Rays strike down Pumas

Edgar Malagon Medel

University City / 03.19.2022 19:02:31





The Cougars are experiencing a crisis Closure 2022 with three defeats in a row and it seems that in the MX League they forgot the magic of comebacks. This time they were defeated by the Necaxa from Jimmy Lozano at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario where they reacted until they were already 3-0 down to leave the score 3-1.

It was a complicated match for the felines because it was noticeable that physical exhaustion took its toll on players like Leo Lopez, who came off the bench in the second half. That combined with the errors ended up leaving a new defeat in the League and put at risk the permanence of Cougars in playoff zone.

The first mistake was made by Alan Mozo, who lost the ball at the start and from there the opening goal of Necaxathanks to Dieter Villalpando he read his partner’s movement very well Allan Medina while the defense was unsettled. medina managed to dribble Alfredo Talavera and got 1-0.

The second error was a lack of Favio Alvarez on Idekel Dominguez In the area. It seemed like a rigorous move, but the central referee Adonai Escobedo did not hesitate to mark the foul and the penalty, which was well charged by Rodrigo Aguirre to make it 2-0. Not even Tala saved Cougars of the debacle in the first half.

Contrary to what was seen in Concachampions in view of New England RevolutionThis day Pumas did not run the same, nor did they find that claw to hurt a team that had them well studied and knew how to hurt them.

In the second half came the lapidary 3-0. One more time Aguirre He got a goal after anticipating the defense and finishing off the goal. The Jimmy Lozano he got into CU and with a very forceful game he got three gold points for the Ray climbing positions in the general classification.

Cougars took a toll on him towards the end of the game, thanks in part to the technique of Alex Alvarez who hit a center for Diogo de Oliveirawho scored the 3-1 that made the result more decorous, but does not extinguish the lack of victories, which has the felines with five games without winning, three of them with defeats, including the electrifying discharge this afternoon in CU.

