Pumas vs Seattle Sounders is the 2022 Concachampions Final

04.13.2022 23:08:53





After several exciting eliminatory rounds, the Champions League Final 2022 was defined and will be Cougars of the MX League and the MLS Seattle Sounders those who dispute the trophy for the supremacy of the confederation in a series that promises emotions and goals for both clubs.

How Pumas and Seattle got to the Final

The Cougars left on the way Saprissa, New England Revolution Already Blue Cross in the Semifinal to complete their journey and be able to access the Grand Final of the continental competition. The most difficult was the series against the Celestial Machine for being one of the greats of the MX Leaguewith a great squad.

While the team of Seattle reached this stage after eliminating Motaguato Ariel Holan’s Lion, and finally to New York City F.C. with a 1-1 draw tonight in the second leg of the Semifinals.

When do Pumas and Seattle Sounder play the Final?

According to the schedule of Concacaf the Final for the Concacaf Champions League will be played on a reciprocal visit and the dates of the matches are scheduled to be played as follows, the teams must decide if the April 26, 27 or 28 the first leg is played and the second leg can be played on May 3, 4 or 5.

Cougars vs. Seattle

Departure April 26, 27 or 28

University Olympic Stadium

Time: To be defined

Seattle vs. Cougars

Round May 3, 4, or 5

Lumen Field Stadium

Time: To be defined

Why is it played first in CU?

According to Concacaf rules, the teams accumulate points throughout the tournament according to the games they win. In this case, the Seattle Sounders have more wins than the Pumas and that is why they have earned this right to receive the duel back.