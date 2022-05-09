Pumas, with pending renovations; restructuring begins

Cougars concluded the first semester from 2022 no titles and for the directive comes the possibility from restructure the draft sports, since you will have on the table the negotiation with seven players what end contract in the summer, in addition to having to continue with the talks by Juan Dinenno and coach Andrés Lillini, who end their employment relationship with the club in December.

Pumas players who could leave

Alfredo Talavera

Washington Corozo

Higor Meritao

Jose Rogerio

Diogo de Oliveira

Efrain Velarde

Sebastian Saucedo

Leopold Silva, President of the Board of Directors of the University Club, pointed out that the directors were going to meet with the players and their representatives to determine who could stay for the next tournament and so on define the cases by Alfred TalaveraWashington corozoFig MeritJoseph Roger, diogo de Oliveira, Efrain Velarde and Sebastian Saucedo.

Talavera ends its agreement with Pumas and seeks to renewat least for two years; However, if he does not reach an agreement, he could have a place in another Liga MX club. The clubs that has transpired that want to the veteran 39-year-old goalkeeper FC Juarez and Chivas.

Ephraim “Spark” Velarde is in a similar situation, the year is over according to the agreement he had with the club and now They should talk if it continues. The defender took a second wind in Pumas, after arriving as a free agent, although he is also a 36-year-old element in a team that seeks to give play to its players from La Cantera.

The doubts are the Brazilians

fig Merit and Jose Roger also end his loan with Pumas and they would have to return to Ferroviaria. Both of them they have one option from buy by the club, which would mean an important investment for both players, although the most prominent has been Meritaowho has earned ownership by playing 31 league games and is an element that the board likes.

the theme of Roger is different, because age is a important factor. Cougars would have what make effective the option from buy (or extend a loan) for a 31-year-old forward in exchange for 2 million dollars. The striker lived his best moment in Clausura 2022 with six goals in 17 games.

Finally there is the case from diogo de Oliveira, who was injured in the game against Chivas, but who trust has been earned from Andres Lillini in games as a starter. Diogo arrived on loan for a year from the Plaza Colonia club in Uruguay.

Like Corozo, diogo is a Forward young of 25 yearswhose letter is worth 2 million dollars. If Pumas wants the player, he must pay only 70 percent of the pass. That means Cougars would have what pay 1 million 400 thousand dollars.

In the case of Washington corozothe feline set is searching how to get one extension from his loan. The player has convinced the club and Andrés Lillini himself has commented publicly that he has already asked the player to be more decisive in order to stay at the club. Cougars would do effective the option from buy of the player’s letter to Sporting Cristal of Peru, in exchange for 2 million dollars.

The one who would no longer have a place in Pumas and would be the first player out it is Sebastian Saucedo, a midfielder who has battled many injuries in the two years he has been at the club. Sources consulted by mediotiempo indicated that the soccer player Already I speak with the directive to express that he would like to finish his cycle in Pumas. For now his future could be in the MLS.

Will Juan Ignacio Dinenno leave Pumas?

It should be remembered that also they must agree with Andrew Lillini if you want me to renew as DT, because his contract ends in December. Same thing that striker Juan Dinennowho starting this summer can negotiate with other clubs, because his contract ends at the end of 2022.

so it will be a hectic summer for Cougars and his directive with Leopoldo Silva at the head and with Miguel Mejía Barón as sports vice president, who will have to to decide how will the restructures of the draftwhich at least this semester had the Concacaf Champions League Final, but missed.