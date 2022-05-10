Sports

Pumas, Xolos and Mazatlán FC would go for the signing of Luis Montes

Club León had one of its worst seasons since it returned to the First Division ten years ago, for which some exits are expected for the next transfer window, which has caused annoyance in the fans when knowing the names that could have played his last tournament with ‘La Fiera’.

In addition to Jean Menses, who sounds to reinforce the team of the Red Devils of Toluca, according to the ‘Filtered Touch’ column, Luis Montes had played his last tournament with the emerald team.

The source indicates that “Chapo” Montes could leave the team from the shoal and if he does, there are already three teams that have shown interest in the experienced soccer player: Pumas, Mazatlán FC and Xolos de Tijuana.



Montes did not have his best tournament, since between the injuries and the relationship he had with Ariel Holan, the Mexican spent more time outside than on the field, which is why some managers think that his time at the club is over.

