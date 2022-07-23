Punched twice in the face, the viral reaction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

Big guy of 1m96 for 120 kilos, Dwayne “The Rock” continues to be one of the most impressive actors on the planet. But recently, the former WWE star had the displeasure of being hit unceremoniously by his friend Kevin Hart and his small meter 58. Enough to give rise to a video that is already viral…

The tortilla challenge, you know? A relatively recent phenomenon that appeared on Tik Tok, it consists of a game that is ultimately quite childish. Two players play a game of rock-paper-scissors, tortilla in hand and water in their mouths. The loser has to be hit in the face with a tortilla, and everyone has to resist spitting the water out – either from the force of the blow or out of over-the-top hilarity. The first participant to spit out their water automatically loses the game. OK, is everything clear? Perfect.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's ultra-viral tortilla challenge

As you may have guessed, the two great friends Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, aware that ridicule does not kill, have decided to indulge in this famous tortilla challenge. The problem for the Fast & Furious star is that he kept bowing to the comedian.

As a result, “The Rock” had no choice but to suffer superpowered tortilla blows in the face, all under the eyes of a Kevin Hart who had a lot of trouble controlling himself … so much and if although he spat out his water and ended up losing! Look instead:

Kevin hart & the rock doing the tortilla challenge has me in tears 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P5uyHl46Rh — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 20, 2022

Beyond the identity of the winner, ultimately quite anecdotal it must be admitted, Internet users have particularly stopped on the face of Dwayne Johnson after each twist of the tortilla. Between concentration, spite and nervousness, it must be recognized that the face of the WWE Hall of Famer is worth gold! Small anthology of reactions just below.

MF used to get hit with steel chairs but looks angrier cause of a tortilla pic.twitter.com/dSGyI4KLAD — JAY JAY (@Jay_GT420) July 21, 2022

This guy used to get kicked with a steel chair, but he looks way more pissed off that he got hit with a tortilla!

Another Twitter user pointed out the obvious:

I think The Rock throwing a rock as his first challenge was a bit too predictable, LOL —Steven Johnson (@ScubaSteveRJ) July 21, 2022

I think The Rock playing pebble on his first try is a little too predictable, LOL!

With already 50,000 retweets and 200,000 likes, the sequence between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart has in any case generated a huge buzz. And it must be recognized that it is difficult not to smile at this moment of laughter shared by the two men!