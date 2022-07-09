Punk and metal, the favorite genres of Margot Robbie, the new Barbie

margot robbie has been trending in recent weeks due to her leading role in the Barbie movie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig and will have in the cast Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The tape will be released in the summer of 2023 and although they have not released an official teaser, images were leaked on the set that have left fans of the actress wanting more, this due to the looks that she will wear as Mattel’s famous doll.

Robbie has been placed as one of the most popular actresses today. She had already captivated the public with tapes like Birds of prey, Me, Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodso the fame that Barbie has brought her is only a consequence of the place she has earned in the industry.

Because she is one of the it girls of the moment, her fans want to know more about her, and she has shared with various media the list of her favorite bands of all time, among which metal and punk groups stand out.

Recalling his teenage years in the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight ShowRobbie highlighted his love for Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot and Metallica.

“I had a very heavy metal-like phase,” before explaining, “I was like 14 and I dyed my hair black and cut it with a razor, I just put on my band shirts and listened to the heaviest heavy metal stuff. It was a really strange phase, but as Silverstein and Bullet for My Valentinegroups like that”, he revealed.

The interpreter talked about an anecdote in which she attended a Slipknot concert.

“I went to a Slipknot concert and to this day it’s probably the best concert I’ve ever been to,” he added. “They’re amazing artists, even if you’re not into metal, I think you’d appreciate a Slipknot concert, because it’s just amazing to watch.”

On the other hand, in an interview with fashion confessed that he liked bands like IPA and Silvertainbut that he had one that occupied the first place.

“I mean, I have a lot, but Electric Light Orchestra,” he said.

