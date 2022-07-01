Puntax: a portrait of pop art in millennial times

CASTELLO. What, what would I paint Andy Warhol today? “Of course to Rosalia“. No doubt has the artist Pointx of it. For this reason, as a good fan of pop art and of what is considered one of its greatest exponents, she has decided to recreate the Spanish singer in one of her paintings. Along with her, her work is filled with other current icons such as Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams either Alicia Keys. But in addition, with his creations full of color he makes allusions to graffiti, classic cinema, manga, series B, cartoons such as Simpson, Spongebob either Beavis and Butt-Head, and the emojis. In short, “we are talking about a portrait of pop art in the millennial era,” he says. Juanjo Clausell, curator of the exhibition that Puntax opens this Friday at the Menador de Castelló, and which can be visited until July 17. Always linked to the arts, in reality the creator had dedicated all her time before the pandemic to graphic design and the rock and roll venue she ran. But, after returning to the ‘new reality’ and closing her business, she decided to wipe the slate clean and delve into painting. A discipline that she sensed she was passionate about. “It was something that was pending in my life. I studied Arts and Crafts, but I had never encouraged myself to paint. As soon as I decided that it was time, I painted ten paintings and I could not stop,” she says.

Puntax’s work is a constant homage to pop culture. His works are nourished by elements that take place from the 2000s to the present. And along with Warhol, he also winks at other artists he admires, such as picasso either Keith Haring. However, despite all these influences, Clausell emphasizes the “originality” of his piece. “It is like a cocktail shaker in which seventy years of art are mixed. There are references to before and now. As if I had caught the pop art of Warhol’s time and would have expanded it to the present day. It is not a very popular type of painting,” says the man from Castellón, who highlights “the precise finish and the details that each work hides.” In addition to pop culture, as a passionate fan of advertising and graphics, her paintings are also nourished by the most diverse iconography, evoking the Memphis, Bauhaus or Russian constructive styles. “The number of elements that each Puntax painting includes generates many layers of reading. At first glance you cannot keep all the elements there are. You discover them as you live with the work or visualize it again”, Clausell has an impact, who also believes that the painter has been able to approach the most current aspect of pop aesthetics with her works.

However, the painter explains that with her work she does not seek to expressly value pop culture. The creator lives his encounter with art as a simple exercise of expression. “I paint and then let others decide. I’m not one to claim anything with my paintings. Other people do that better. What I do is more superficial, it’s very Warhol. It’s always been that way. What interests me about pop art It is the color, the composition, the popularity, the characters that compose it, the cinema, the music…” From here, the artist composes large-format canvases (146 x 114), painted in acrylic and with a flat layout. “I’m not one to give many brushstrokes,” she points out to herself. Puntax, who prefers to work under this pseudonym, will show only a small part of his art in Castelló, as he is also currently exhibiting at the Palau de Altea. It will be later, in December, when the public will have a new opportunity to learn about his work with an exhibition located in an old convent in Benicarló.

