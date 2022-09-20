Punto de Mira – Abinader hesitates with the Haitian issue

President Luis Abinader was called to Washington by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, that meeting, it is said, has to do with the intention of installing Haitian refugee camps, something that already has popular rejection.

The lack of firmness of the government in defining and maintaining a migration policy pushes it to these hot flashes. The alliance policy with North America is not lacking in defending the sovereignty of the Dominicans, but it seems that the reelectionist intention leads him to bow down and go to a work meeting with a lower level person.

President Abinader is going down the road of stumbling blocks and the Haitian issue catches him in his pajamas because the wall that he promised to deliver by last August is in the making and insecurity in the neighboring country is whipping like egg white. He fears that illegal migration will grow, something that is causing problems.

Many of those who do not realize the dimension of the problem circulate in vehicles. If you walked the streets of the Polígono Central, it would seem like you were in Port-au-Prince because Creole circulates in the air. We need a clear migration policy to be established.

This problem dissipates momentarily with the meteor that shakes us and also overlaps the problem in the schools, but the difficulties are not going to solve themselves. The issue of the lack of space for Dominican students is not only the fault of lack of planning, misuse of the budget and carelessness, parents allege that Haitian children are treated preferentially.

While a fraud in the purchase of seats is being investigated -and the teaching profession demands desks, teachers, classrooms because everything is lacking-, we found out that the ministry had money left over and they had 1.8 billion pesos for publicity for the re-election.

It is time for the president to stop promising and solve the problems. The silent Haitian invasion is wrapping us up.