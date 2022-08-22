“Pupille”, “the Williams Method”… the films to see and the turnips to avoid

HAVE

The goat

Monday August 22, France 3, 9:10 p.m.

First part of Francis Veber’s trilogy bringing together Gérard Depardieu and Pierre Richard (before Freinds and The fugitives). To find his missing daughter in South America, a big boss is convinced to hire a sleuth (Depardieu) and one of his employees (Richard)…who has the distinction of being as unlucky as his daughter. Clearly the best episode of the three and as good as The dinner of idiotsanother nugget from Veber: we screw up from start to finish.

Closet

Tuesday August 23, TF1 Series Films, 8:50 p.m.

To avoid getting fired, an executive pretends to be gay so he can accuse management of homophobia. On this slippery slope, offset by the ode to tolerance embodied by Michel Aumont (in the role of the really gay neighbour), Francis Veber does not sign his best film. But the host of stars gathered (Auteuil, Lhermitte, Rochefort, Depardieu…) is enough to have a good time.

royal palace

Thursday, August 25, TMC, 9:10 p.m.

The revenge of a queen, cuckolded by her husband, despised by her in-laws. Valérie Lemercier intended to pay tribute to both Lady Di and Ségolène Royal in this feminist comedy. If the director has sometimes signed some major failures (100% cashmere to quote the worst), this film gives thanks to its humor and inventiveness, with the very successful performance of Lambert Wilson as an arrogant boor.

The Williams Method

Saturday August 27, Canal +, 9:05 p.m.

As the youngest, Serena, is about to end her tennis career, TheWilliams method is perfect for understanding its trajectory and that of its sister, Venus. The biographical drama tells the story of the father of the two sportswomen, Richard, who trains his two daughters from an early age in order to make them champions in their discipline. While he has no experience, the father develops a 78-page plan and does not hesitate to contradict the directives of a professional trainer to achieve his ends. The film, nominated for numerous awards, notably allowed Will Smith, in the lead role, to win the 2022 Oscar for best actor, and the Golden Globe.

Pupil

Sunday August 28, TF1, 9:10 p.m.

The struggle of a woman, Alice, in her forties, to become an adoptive mother. Jeanne Herry (daughter of Miou-Miou and Julien Clerc) signs a powerful and moving film on maternal and paternal love beyond blood ties. All the performers are exceptionally accurate. And holding back tears in front of the scene where Alice meets her future child is impossible.

To avoid

On the Marsupilami’s trail

Tuesday, August 23, NRJ 12, 9:10 p.m.

Adapted from the comic strip by André Franquin, the film tells the story of a lost journalist, Dan Géraldo (Alain Chabat), and his guide Pablito Camaroñ (Jamel Debbouze). In the fictional jungle of Palombia, they shoot a report when they discover the legend of the imaginary animal, endowed with excessive strength and a prehensile tail. Unlike the animated series that precedes the comedy, the latter brings a slight smile. And especially rarely laugh.

The under-gifted on vacation

Wednesday, August 24, TMC, 8:45 p.m.

We find the same dunces as in the first part… and we send them to the beach for a change. As much as the first made people laugh, the second pulls the strings hard with this little air of outdated summer comedy. It remains to save the tube from the soundtrack, “Destiny”, interpreted by Guy Marchand.

Fast and Furious 4

Thursday, August 25, TFX, 9:05 p.m.

The plot of this fourth installment of the famous franchise of action films and cars picks up right where the first left off. The murder of the companion of Dominic Toretto, a former prisoner on the run, forces him to return to Los Angeles to avenge her. He is helped by his rival Brian O’Conner, an LAPD policeman, with whom he forms a useful alliance to overcome their common enemy: the leader of a drug cartel Arturo Braga. If the film can find the original duo Vin Diesel-Paul Walker, nothing new on the horizon. Engine noises, stunts do you want some… and a strong smell of gasoline that stinks even through the screen.