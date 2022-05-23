Puppets, tournament champion From the street to the field

ZACATECAS. The Puppet team, from Guadalupe, was crowned champion in the tournament From the street to the field, beating Renace Tlaltenango four goals to one.

With a two-way match, in which the goalkeeper Marco Villalobos de Títeres dressed as a hero saving more than once, the Guadeloupe team beat Renace to win the title.

Plaza de Armas was the setting in which the Guadeloupean players showed their quality with the ball.

David Mata, Jhovanny Cerros, Adrián Molina and goalkeeper Marco Villalobos made up the team.

On behalf of the Tlaltenanguenses, Roberto González, Claudio Nava, Jorge Medrano and goalkeeper Jorge Quiñones played in the final.

The Telmex-Telcel Foundation (FTT) together with the Homeless World Cup (HWC), Street Soccer Mexico AC (SSM) and the Zacatecas State Youth Institute (Injuventud) announced the list of players who will represent Zacatecas .

The women’s team will be made up of Cristina Soriano, Yaresli Aranda, Valeria Fernández, Ana Karen Lamas, Ariana Delgado, Flor López, Sujey Ruelas, Claudia Saucedo, Dulce Lozano, Isamar Jacobo and Ana Laura Cisneros.

The men’s team will be made up of David Díaz, Marco Villalobos, Luis Villalobos, Salvador Ruiz, Luis Pérez, Adrián Medina, Jesús Medina, José Fernández, José Acuña, Jorge Quiñones, Roberto González and Claudio Nava.

Both teams will be representing Zacatecas from July 25 to 29 in Puebla de Zaragoza, with all expenses paid.