Puppetworks Shares ‘Apex Kill Code – Part 2’ Cinematic Trailer

puppet studies has partnered with Psyop, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts to launch Apex Legends: Resurrection Launch Trailer | Removal Code – Part 2, the next installment of the popular cinematic story trailer associated with the game. This coincides with the release of the game’s latest update which features a completely redesigned Revenant.

In “Kill Code: Part 2,” Lifeline, Maggie and Loba travel to Salvo to investigate a mysterious lead surrounding Duardo Silva. Crypto hacks a discarded fragment of Revenant to investigate some disturbing changes. Revenant is losing control of himself, but to whom?

Working with Psyop directors Jack Anderson and Liam Griffin, Puppetworks focused on Revenant, highlighting his new appearance and abilities while also revealing his inner chaos from a unique POV perspective. The studio played a pivotal role in the project, overseeing conceptualization, asset creation, technical animation, effects, simulations, lighting, compositing and shot work.

According to Puppetworks, reception to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, garnering over five million views since its release.

Source: Puppet Studies