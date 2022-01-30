purchases and sales of the last hours LIVE

Latest news from Calciomercato Serie A 2022 with live coverage of the Serie A negotiations in the last hours of the transfer market. The big clubs like Juventus, Lazio, Milan, Naples, Inter, Atalanta, Rome and Fiorentina are unleashed. Serie A transfer market January 2022 live
The closing of the January winter transfer market is scheduled for January 31 at 20:00.
Serie A transfer market purchases and sales: live negotiations
Live Serie A transfer market. There closing of the January winter transfer market is scheduled for January 31 at 20:00. It will be different for the various European championships, which will all close the market session on Monday 31st. But, for example, in the Premier League there will be time until 23:00 (00:00 Italian) for buy players also from Serie A.
Serie A purchases and sales with the live transfer market in January 2022. All the news of the transfer market Sky, Sportitalia, SportMediaset and all the other main sources on the market to reveal what the last minute movements will be. Let’s follow the live broadcast together last hours of transfer market negotiations with purchases and sales.
All the news on the transfer market and on Serie A
Transfer market: Serie A signings January 2022
Live Serie A transfer market, let’s start with the transfer market purchases in Serie A in January 2022.
- Atalanta transfer market: Boga
- Transfer market Bologna: Aebischer
- Transfer market Cagliari: Lovato, Goldaniga, Baselli
- Empoli transfer market: Benassi, Verre, Kaczmarski
- Fiorentina transfer market: Ikone, Piatek, Arthur Cabral
- Genoa transfer market: Hefti, Ostigard, Yeboah, Calafiori, Piccoli, Amiri, Frendrup
- Inter transfer market: Gosens, Caicedo
- Juventus transfer market: Vlahovic
- Lazio transfer market:
- AC Milan transfer market: Lazetic
- Naples transfer market: Tuanzebe
- Rome transfer market: Maitland-Niles, Sergio Oliveira
- Salernitana transfer market: Sepe, Mazzocchi, Verdi, Fazio, Ederson,
- Sampdoria transfer market: Rincon, Conti, Magnani, Sensi, Sabiri
- Sassuolo transfer market: Ciervo, Ceide
- Spezia transfer market: Blocked by FIFA
- Turin transfer market: Fares, Pellegri, Ricci
- Udinese transfer market: Benkovic, Marì
- Venice transfer market: Cuisance, Nani, Ullmann
- Verona transfer market: Dpaoli, Restos, Praszelik
