Pure eye drops! Delight yourself with 5 Ryan Gosling films on Netflix

Ryan Gosling, in addition to being considered a hottie in Hollywood, is a tremendous actor, with several of his films included in the Netflix catalog. In his tour of the big screen, he has been seen playing characters that have set the standard and have given much to talk about based on his talent.

Delving into the archive of the streaming platform, we select plots of various genres such as suspense, action, drama and romantic comedy in which he is involved.

Today this artist and family man is among the most important stars of the American entertainment industry and, from his first films, he demonstrated that he has a great histrionic capacity to connect with the public and this is also evidenced in the fact that on almost every occasion he has the leading role.

“The Gray Man”

Here he stars in one of the most recent Netflix titles and until now the most expensive, since 200 million dollars were invested in its production.

This action film is very exciting and in it we see the catire demonstrate his skills for hand-to-hand combat, embroidering his character. In the plot, Ryan plays Court Gentry, a young man sentenced to life in prison for a terrible crime who is recruited by the CIA to become a skilled assassin. So much so that he ends up being nicknamed “the invisible man.”

Gentry is a hero whose actions, good or bad, always have a justification in the eyes of whoever is watching the film, and even though he appears hard as a rock, he has his little heart. Anyway, it’s worth seeing and a sequel was announced last July. Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page round out the cast.

“Drive”

An exceptional thriller, which fortunately is on Netflix, a true gem of cinema that will defy the expectations of those who dare to see it. Also starring the star under discussion, it is about a stuntman who has an innate gift for driving cars. In the plot, he provides his services to criminals, since he is very good at camouflaging himself and even losing the police in desperate chases.

Gosling’s character has no name, in the credits he is simply referred to as “driver” and he is also of few words… All that mystery makes him very interesting and sexy, of course. The world comes crashing down on the driver when he falls in love with her neighbor, Irene, who is a young single mother, because he realizes that the moon would literally go down and he will be involved in situations of force majeure for her.

In style, this mysterious yet romantic fellow has the skills of a hero, but throughout the story it will become clear that he is full of layers, disappointments and nobility in equal parts. Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston and Oscar Isaac are also in the cast.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

As we well know, Netflix has a good number of proposals as far as romantic comedies are concerned and this one, which translates into Spanish as “Crazy, stupid, love”, is very special. It tells the story of a married couple that go their separate ways after a lifetime together and 3 beautiful children. Also, Cal (Steve Carrell) is forced to deal with being single and although he does it very clumsily at first, he soon finds an ally, Jacob (Ryan Gosling), who transforms him into a casanova.

It goes without saying that the film is quite predictable, but it has its funny moments and it will really touch the hearts of those who sympathize with this type of footage. Julianne Moore, Joey King, Emma Stone and Marisa Tomei accompany these great guys in the cast.

“fracture”

Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling) is an ambitious young lawyer looking to break into his field and sees the perfect opportunity when wealthy Ted Crawford (Anthony Hopkins) is implicated in his wife’s murder as the prime suspect. The plots about legal battles are always interesting, because at the moment of the verdict whoever is watching from the sofa has the creeps and this film does not escape that feeling.

This thriller is really entertaining and one of the first film works of the ex of Rachel McAdams. Beachum is a competitive and tireless young man who does not mind sacrificing himself in any way for his goals. Throughout the film the character becomes obsessed with the case and therefore with the accused, this will cause great havoc in his personal life.

“Blade Runner 2049”

The footage available on Netflix tells the story of a Los Angeles police officer, K, who will dismantle a mystery that could change the course of society forever and not knowing what to do, he will turn to a colleague who already has expertise in the matter. . This 2017 movie is the sequel to a 1982 classic starring Harrison Ford, who also makes an appearance in this second part. Like the first, it is set in a futuristic vision of the United States.

Determined, brave and gallant, K will have to see if the mission will be about following what is imposed by his superiors or giving course to his instinct. Anna de Armas and Jared Leto also have prominent roles in the film.