“Pure happiness”, Khloé Kardashian reveals pictures of her daughter and her cat

Khloé Kardashian shared a moment of life between her daughter and her cat.

On Instagram, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of photos of True, her baby girl. The 4-year-old child shares a complicit moment with his pet.

Moment of tenderness at Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s niece tucks her gray cat while cuddling it. Adorable snaps that make the mom proud: “Swipe to see what pure happiness looks like,” she wrote on her post.

Khloé Kardashian is not the only one to crack in front of the pretty face of her little girl. Her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also commented on the publication with a “cute”.

This isn’t the first time Tristan Thompson’s ex has shared photos of his daughter and her cat.

The Kardashian family loves animals

Last January, she had already shared pictures of her child and her tomcat. At the time, she soberly commented on the photos with a white heart.

Like her daughter and the other members of the Kardashian family, Khloé also owns animals. Kris Jenner’s daughter is the proud owner of two dogs.

