Pure love! Anuel sends an emotional message to ‘Yailin, the most viral’, in an NBA game

Anuel AA, ex-boyfriend of Karol G, continues to show on his social networks that he is happy and in love with his new partner, ‘Yailin, la más viral’, a influencer and singer from the Dominican Republic who has given much to talk about in recent days.

Since it became known that Anuel has a new romantic relationship, he has received hundreds of criticisms from Internet users who assure that he has not yet been able to forget Karol G. Despite the attacks, the Puerto Rican and “Yailin, the most viral” did not They have stopped posting photos and videos on their social networks showing off their love.

The criticism that Anuel AA received for dedication to ‘Yailin, the most viral’

A few days ago, it became a trend that Yailin arrived with Anuel at the NBA All-Star Game. The influencer and the Puerto Rican arrived combined with clothes from the Christian Dior firm. On his Instagram account, where he has 27.3 million followers, Karol G’s ex dedicated some romantic words to Yailin, with whom he would have already married a few days ago.

“There are many stars here, but none shine like you”, wrote in the description of the publication where the two appear enjoying the game, quite in love. The image already has more than 2 million views likes and hundreds of messages. “Anuel definitely does not care what people think”, “an exotic couple”, “the couple in the world right now”, “how in love they look”, “the best couple”.

This week, Yailin’s reaction to hearing Karol G’s name went viral, while Anuel made an Instagram live. According to Internet users, the Puerto Rican’s relationship with the influencer It is not sincere, because, supposedly, he and Karol G are still in love.