Pure luxury! America will play against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

A luxury synodal will be the one that puts the America next July 20, when the Eagles meet at Manchester Cityflamboyant leader of the premier league of England, in a warm-up match.

The group led by Pep Guardiola return to tour USA after the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from traveling around the globe.

“Facing an opponent like Manchester City is always an exciting opportunity. and we are very grateful for the invitation. The upcoming match on July 20 is an incredible opportunity for fans from the UK and abroad to get to know Mexican soccer better and of course, this represents an incredible opportunity for Americans to see their favorite team play against an elite opponent,” said Santiago Baños.

The clash will be part of the Lone Star Cupwhich announced that the venue will be the NRG Stadium from Houston Texas; according to a statement, fans will be able to buy their tickets starting on April 28.

All about our US tour ???????? and our confrontation with Club América ???????? More information here ????https://t.co/WlWLFfGcUR — Manchester City (@ManCityES) April 25, 2022

“We are excited to return to the United States for this summer’s pre-season trip, the first since before COVID. Our players and coaches can’t wait to once again play in person in front of our American fans, who they have shown us great support and passion”, pointed out Omar Berrada, director of soccer operations of the City Football Group.

America going through a good time MX Leaguewhere he has six consecutive victories, aspiring to get a direct ticket to the Liguilla from the hand of interim coach Fernando Ortiz.

