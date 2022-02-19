Pure nostalgia: video games, series and movies set decades ago

What is the charm of those video games, series and films set decades ago? Why this fascination with nostalgia? Interesting titles are not lacking, from stranger things to the recent Paul Thomas Anderson movie set in the 70s, Licorice Pizza.

Regarding videogames, it is possible to mention The Big Conwhich goes back to the 90s to tell the story of teenager Ali, who will do everything “in her power” to save the video store where she and her mother work, including scamming people.

“The main reason (for the game being set in the 90s) is that we wanted to create an atmosphere of being able to con anyone,” says Dave Proctor, director of this development.

He adds that establishing a title about a young scammer in the present would be complicated, especially since smartphones and the internet make it possible to have information almost instantly, that is, to more easily recognize a scam.

The other reason for the temporality marked in the development is to emphasize the cultural relevance of the 90s: “It allows us to pay homage to some outstanding aesthetic and musical trends, and thus make something that stands out for its brilliance. I can’t imagine the game being set anywhere else, to be honest,” says Proctor.

Video games, series and movies full of nostalgia

In addition to The Big Conthe following selection brings together some productions that are set decades ago, such as stranger things, That ’90s Show and Luis Miguel: the series.

The Big Con

In the 1990s, a clumsy teenager makes a tour of the United States with the intention of scamming whoever she wants and “saving” her family’s video store from those who threaten her. Of course, she will have to use all kinds of tricks in order to steal wallets and get away with it. Plaid shirts and booths are back! It is a title developed by Mighty Yell and released in August 2021, which was well received by specialized critics.

stranger things

The ’80s come alive in this series written and directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, and released on Netflix on July 15, 2016. The story begins when 11-year-old Will Byers mysteriously disappears in the fictional town of Hawkins; Meanwhile, Eleven, a runaway girl with telekinetic powers, and Will’s friends go on an adventure to find him. Netflix reported that the fifth season will mark the end of this production that added several fans.

That ’90s Show

This series is derived from that production that launched the careers of Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Yes, we are talking about That ’70s Show, which is set in the 70s, in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, where Eric Forman and his friends are followed, from their day to day to their life in school. The spin offnow by Netflix, will be set in 1995 and will feature Leia Forman as she visits her grandparents for the summer.

How I Met Your Father

The present immediately becomes the past, doesn’t it? Well, a mature Shopie, in the not too distant future, tells her son how she met her father. So, the story is set in 2022, when she and her (young) friends are in the arduous process of discovering who they are and how they relate at a time when dating apps are relevant to most. The cast includes actors such as Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, Francia Raisa, Tim Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Ashley Reyes and Daniel Augustin. With a premiere set for next March on Disney Plus, a second season of the series has already been confirmed.

Luis Miguel: the series

This production covers from the 80s to the present to recount key moments in the professional career and personal life of the singer born in Puerto Rico in 1970, which includes the search for his mother, the breakup with his father, his attempt to enter the United States market and the complicated relationship he established with his daughter. It is a biographical series that had the authorization of the singer and that concluded in its third installment (it premiered in October 2021).

Licorice Pizza

First love will always be first love. Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, in the San Fernando Valley of 1973, go through that event, in which one has more to lose than the other, or so it seems at first. It’s a Paul Thomas Anderson film (animate) which features performances by Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie. At the Oscar Awards, it will compete in the categories of best film, best director and best original screenplay.

