Purges and promotions, so Xi has redesigned his magic circle

In China, we have written it many times, form is substance even more than elsewhere, and much of the discussions or debates about “officialdom” are often only representations with a “symbolic” value, for the use and consumption of the people, but which include scripts already written and approved in the secret rooms of what was once the “Forbidden City”. This is the case, for example, of the aforementioned resolution – already defined as “historical” – prolixly entitled “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party on the main historical achievements and experiences of the centennial struggle of the Party” presented precisely by Xi and – theoretically – by ” examine and approve ”through a“ resolution ”at the Party Plenum underway in Beijing.

The second day of the CCP’s Sixth Plenum ended today, and as the nearly 400 Party delegates gathered in the “red conclave” move towards unanimous and enthusiastic approval of the historic “Resolution” presented yesterday by Xi Jinping, a more precise picture of the future structures of the “geography of power” in China. Between purges, purges, retirements and appropriate promotions, Xi has long been preparing the scheme for the next “button room” in Beijing, in view of the General Congress of the party which, in a less exact year, will tell us what the “after -Xi “. What else will he be but a “new-Xi”, as everything has already been prepared for some time to ensure a new mandate (the third) for the most powerful man in Chinese history after Mao, Xi in fact.

In reality, already on 18 October, during a more or less secret meeting of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, the country’s top leaders discussed, as the People’s Daily later revealed, “the documents to be submitted for examination and to the approval of the Sixth Plenary Session of the XIX Central Committee “. It was at that point that the full name of the upcoming “Resolution” was publicly revealed. That report stated that all those present at the meeting “fully affirmed President Xi’s draft resolution and were unanimous in favor of the framework structure and main content of the draft resolution, believing that the draft resolution was factual, showed respect for history, was thematically clear and exhaustive in its synthesis. ” So the “Resolution” was at that point a fait accompli – and the Plenum process should be read for what it is: a symbolic approval – in accordance with a ritual image of “democracy” within the Party – of something previously discussed and approved “in the Secret Rooms” of Chinese power.

In the same way – for weeks, if not months – another path has been developing (much more “factual” than the next “Resolution” at the Plenum of Xi actually is) managed with a firm and inflexible hand, and above all personally – by Xi himself: the restructuring of his “magic circle”, that is, of that small group of men destined to assist and support him in the coming years after the obvious reconfirmation at the top of the second economic superpower on the planet. A path that already counts some excellent victims of the inevitable purges related to it. Like the Chinese Deputy Minister of Public Security, Sun Lijun, arrested a few days ago for alleged “serious violations of the discipline and the law of the party”. An “excellent” arrest that follows the incarceration, earlier this year, of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwe, accused of corruption. Meng, who was also a deputy security minister, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in January last year for corruption.

In fact, even the now very powerful former Sun Lijun – who was also head of the dreaded Beijing Secret Police – found himself on a lot of corruption charges, for accepting bribes, according to what was declared by the State Attorney. The investigation that involved him – which lasted 17 months, an eternity, in a country where it takes less time to send someone to the gallows – indicates the complexity of the case involving a man with “enormously inflated political ambitions” and a “Secret supply of” confidential materials “, as the investigators say. The Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission said Sun’s “political ambition” was extreme and that he had worked with others to destroy the party’s political unity and security by forming gangs and factions and taking control of key departments. . But that’s not enough, because Sun also led “a corrupt life” without “any moral bottom line” and stole an unspecified amount of funds, say the judicial reports, which also accuse him of “gossip, theft and deception”, as well as to “lead an” extravagant “life, accepting large gifts and spending” large sums playing games “. Sun, also considered a key man in the fight against the pandemic until his fall from grace, was first arrested in April 2020, just a month after appearing on Chinese TV alongside Xi during a visit to Wuhan, initially accused. to have “abandoned without justification his position on the front line in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic” and to be “engaged in superstitious activities”.

Sun, who is 52, was the personal assistant to former security chief Meng Jianzhu, at the top of the Central Commission on Political and Legal Affairs from 2012 to 2017. He was later promoted to head the powerful First Office at the Ministry of Public Security, which deals with China’s state secret affairs, police forces overseeing internal security and security matters for Hong Kong and Macao. A figure, therefore, of absolute importance in the chambers of Chinese power, the keeper of innumerable secrets who has become – evidently – uncomfortable or too powerful and for this reason “purged” at the behest of Xi. Which probably never forgave him – as the well-informed claim – his adhesion to the so-called “Shanghai Clique”, which would bring together important names in Chinese politics under the direction of the main and most powerful of Xi’s enemies, the now elderly his predecessor, Jang Zemin.

Xi Jinping has strongly promoted several waves of “political” purges in recent years, especially among the top executives of the Chinese internal security forces (those who more than others are inevitably aware of many “inconvenient” secrets of the leadership ..), swearing to “turn the blade of the knife inward” to flush out those who are deemed corrupt or not loyal to the party and – above all – to its leader. During these campaigns, a number of senior security officials were shot down, including former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua. It was, that like his comrades in “misfortunes” Sun and Meng, he too was (needless to say) Deputy Minister of Public Security, was arrested at the beginning of October for an investigation into “serious violations” of discipline and party law. In early September, Deng Huilin, the former Chongqing police chief, and Gong Daoan, the former Shanghai police chief, were tried on corruption charges. Deng was accused of taking 43 million yuan ($ 6.6 million) in bribes and Gong 73 million yuan. Both pleaded guilty and are awaiting trial.

The road to a sure re-election passes for Xi Jinping not only through the direct removal of officials or leading exponents of the Party who could hinder his path, but has also been pursuing a shrewd strategy of “top replacement” for some time, in the name of the principle of rejuvenation of the Party, strongly desired and preached by Xi himself, who fixed, albeit informally, the maximum retirement age at 68 years. A principle that – obviously one would say – does not concern him personally, given that Xi turned 68 on June 15, just as it does not concern him – and this is now well understood – the limit of two mandates for leadership, established in his time by Deng Xiaoping. Nearly a dozen of the 25 members of the powerful Politburo will be over 68 in October next year, and among them stands out the name of Premier Li Keqiang, who will retire (he does …) after completing the two terms. He, like other powerful people, will therefore be replaced “by the age limit”, and his – and other key roles now occupied by “elders” of the Party – will be taken by some “rising stars”, whose names will be formally announced at the five-year National Congress. next year. These are young people – according to Chinese standards – or officials born in the 1970s, and called “seventh generation”, who now hold top positions at the provincial and non-national level, such as the provincial permanent committees, or in party bodies or government departments, which have the best chances to rise to the top. Some of the most promising – such as Liu Hongjian, Liu Jie and Shi Guanghui – have recently been promoted to more prominent roles, such as party security and human resource management, a clear sign that Xi wants to test their skills and above all, absolute fidelity.

Although hailing from all over China, these senior officials have a few things in common: They are at least college graduates and have taken courses at the party’s Central Party School, which has made them eligible for further promotion. Many also have an established track record in specialized fields, including tourism promotion, port management, urban planning, and hi-tech zone development.

At 48, Liu Hongjian is the youngest of these “rising stars”. In May, Liu became the youngest member of a provincial standing committee in China when he was promoted to lead the Yunnan Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees the province’s security and law enforcement. Born in Fuding County, Ningde City, he spent nearly two decades working in his hometown, one of the poorest regions of Fujian, where Xi Jinping was Communist Party head from 1988 to 1990. In 2012, Liu was promoted to head of tourism promotion in the province before being appointed mayor of Nanping city in July 2018. He left Fujian to become deputy governor of southwestern Yunnan province in July 2020 and many believe he tops the list of Xi’s favorites. A list made up of other “young people”, such as the 49-year-old secretary general of the party committee of the Jiangxi province, Wu Hao or his peer Fei Gaoyun, currently head of the provincial political and legal affairs commission of the eastern province of Jiangsu.

There are no women among the “rising stars” of Chinese politics. A sign, probably, that it is still too early to see what Mao called “the other half of Heaven” play a truly apical role in China. And least of all a candidate for the supreme Chinese leadership. Assuming, then, that there is someone, currently and in the next decades in China, male or female, who dares to propose himself as an alternative to the now “eternal president” Xi Jinping.