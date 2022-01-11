Purges in the curia, Pope sends the bishop opposed to blessing gay couples in Reggio Emilia

Vatican City – After weeks of indiscretions another head has jumped in the curia: this time it is the secretary of the Congregation for the Faith, Archbishop Giacomo Morandi sent by the Pope to be bishop in Reggio Emilia, a bishopric that has just been freed with the retirement of the highly esteemed Massimo Camisasca.

According to the curial tam tam, Morandi’s position in the ministry of Faith had long been rather shaky. His star had suddenly tarnished for having published the doctrinal response (negative) concerning the blessing of gay couples last year. A clear, coherent and clear-cut theological clarification. Although he had (obviously) the approval of the pontiff, something however must not go smoothly since the ‘Responsum’ has created quite a few repercussions within the Church, especially in the more liberal fringes, to the point of making Bergoglio necessary a surprise move materialized today with a soft removal.

For years, in the Anglo-Saxon and German world, the basic Church has been asking to modify the Catechism in the part concerning homosexuality and at the same time asking for forms of blessing for gay couples. In the meantime, the Congregation of the Faith had received copious requests from many bishops who asked for information on how to behave in their dioceses in the face of various homosexual couples. Hence the need for a ‘Responsum’ valid for all the bishops of the world who last year definitively cut the bull’s head, strictly forbidding such practices. The document was drafted by Morandi himself who, drawing on the doctrinal patrimony, had perfectly clarified the pastoral limits of the requests.

Here is the central passage of the document: “It is not permissible to impart a blessing to relationships, or even stable partnerships, which involve a sexual practice outside of marriage (that is, outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman who are open in themselves to the transmission of life), as is the case with unions between persons of the same sex (…) there is no basis for assimilating or establishing analogies, even remote ones, between homosexual unions and God’s plan for marriage and the family ” .

The document ended with the following formula: “The Supreme Pontiff Francis, in the course of an audience granted to the undersigned Secretary of this Congregation, was informed and gave his consent to the publication of the aforementioned Responsum ad dubium, with an accompanying Explanatory Note” .

Immediately after its publication by some newspapers considered close to Santa Marta it was clarified that the Pope of that document, in those terms, perhaps knew nothing about it. Hence the will to unmark. This morning the final outcome of this case contributes to creating further rifts and divisions on the interpretation of ‘right doctrine’.

“Joy is the first deep feeling that most impressed itself in my heart the instant the appointment was communicated to me” said the new bishop of Reggio Emilia Morandi. His message was read by his predecessor Massimo Camisasca who called an episcopal convocation at noon to announce his farewell to the city.