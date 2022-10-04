Purina fights for wellness and sustainability

purine, Europe’s leading pet care company, has unveiled six new commitments, dedicated to improving the lives and well-being of pets, people and the health of our planet. The company recognizes that more impactful and ambitious measures are needed to respond to today’s social and environmental challenges.

A better human-animal bond

New commitments build on Purina’s core strength to provide high-quality nutrition for companion animals, while addressing broader social and environmental issues. This includes improving the health of people in vulnerable situations through the power of the human-animal bond and accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality and regenerative food systems.

They have also been designed to address key social impact areas outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

The company will also work to help advance the regeneration of soil and ocean ecosystems.. This includes seaweed restoration projects to absorb carbon emissions and chemical runoff.

BetterWithPets Prize 2022

Purina aims to support 1,000,000 people in vulnerable situations by improving their health and well-being through the power of the human-animal bond.

To help scale the impact of this commitment, the company announced the launch and evolution of its BetterWithPets 2022 Award, destined for impactful organizations that harness the power of the human-animal bond to improve the lives of people in vulnerable situations. The start of official applications will begin in January 2023.

Summary of Purina’s New Commitments

The company’s commitments are designed to continue to offer high quality pet care and nutrition with the ambition to operate within planetary boundaries and address key areas of societal impact.

Innovate in pet nutrition with ingredients from regenerative practices

By 2024 20 new products will be launched, designed to improve the health and well-being of pets.

20 new products will be launched, designed to improve the health and well-being of pets. By 2025 20% of cereals and vegetable proteins will be obtained from regenerative agriculture practices moving to 50% by 2030.

20% of cereals and vegetable proteins will be obtained from regenerative agriculture practices moving to 50% by 2030. By 2030we will only use fish (wild-caught and aquacultured) sourced from responsible practices.

Encourage pet adoption through collaborations and partnerships

The company will continue to work with protectors and entities to promote good practices and help improve responsible adoption rates by 2025.

To help scale pet adoption, Purina Europe will partner with Dogs Trust Worldwide (DTWW) to provide animal welfare charities across the region with the tools and financial resources to improve both the welfare and the search for a definitive family for homeless animals more effectively.

Promote responsible pet ownership programs

By 2030, 3 million people will have participated in the various programs.

The company will work with expert partners in education to offer programs to help children better understand the behavior and care of pets. in 13 different countries.

in 13 different countries. Also will fund initiatives to help pet owners, such as the Zigzag Puppy Coach app, which strengthens the critical skills of new puppy owners by providing a personalized training plan.

Finally, the entity has developedor a digital tool that will be updated with new and more detailed information to ensure that pets match the lifestyle and circumstances of potential owners.

Promoting people’s health through the power of the human-animal bond

By 2030, the goal is to help 1,000,000 people in situations of vulnerability improve your health and wellness through the power of the human-animal bond.

Work for a future without waste

By 2025, the ambition is for 100% of Purina’s packaging to be reusable or recyclable with the aim of reducing the use of virgin plastics by a third during the same period of time.

with the aim of reducing the use of virgin plastics by a third during the same period of time. By 2030, new circular ingredient solutions will be integrated into the product portfolio of purine.

Advance in the regeneration of terrestrial and ocean ecosystems

The commitment includes the following goals for 2030:

We strive to reduce our CO2 emissions by 50% on our way to carbon neutrality.

We strive to reduce excess nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers in our agricultural supply chain.

We strive to limit land use as well as improve land quality through regenerative agriculture practices.

We strive to contribute with our actions to stop the loss of nature and start reversing this trend by 2030.

We will address bycatch with our global fisheries partners such as the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) foundation and collaborate with and support Fisheries Improvement Projects (FIPs) related to fish species in our products.

We will carry out algae and seagrass restoration projects to help us capture more carbon and promote biodiversity.