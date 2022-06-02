‘Purple Palm Tree Delight’: The Marijuana Strain Mentioned in Stranger Things That Baffled Fans

The fourth season from the hit series stranger things came to Netflix and, surprisingly, includes several cannabis winks.

Meanwhile, the science fiction and suspense series, whose protagonists are an endearing group of nerdy friends, added a handful of new characters and lengthened the length of its episodes for this new installment.

After years of waiting, Stranger Things fans met again Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin and Max in his freshman year of high school in the town of Hawkings, Indiana.

But, obviously, nothing will be rosy for children.

Stranger Things incorporates ‘stoner’ characters

Ok, yes, the boys are older, so it makes sense that they start having the occasional encounter with the joint, right?

By case, JonathanWill’s older brother, who is now in college, has become an absolute Stoner of the old school. And, accompanied by his new friend Argylea pizza delivery guy who constantly smokes joint, form a humorous duo in the style of Cheech & Chong or Harold and Kumar.

Argyle, the new ‘stoner’ character of Stranger Things

While these kinds of cannabis references always surprise and delight 420 viewers, there are also those who found the stigmatizing stereotypical representation.

Through these characters, marijuana is repeatedly portrayed throughout the season. But what most caught the attention of the viewers was that, in the fifth episode from the series directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, we speak of an invented variety.

Of course, the protagonists of the scene are Argyle and Jonathan Byers. This is around the minute 23 from chapter 5.

Purple Palm Tree Delight, the marijuana strain invented by the series

Not to spoil, let’s say that in said scene, Jonathan, Will, Mike and Argyle find themselves in a compromising situation and Argyle can’t deal with his nerves.

Thus, while the rest of the boys try to take care of the matter (they do it naturally, since they are used to it) Argyle is deeply disturbed.

So to get Argyle to relax, Jonathan (played by Charlie Heaton) suggests: “Why don’t you go to the truck and do your thing?”

To which Argyle replies: “Purple Palm Tree Delight?”

“Yes”answers the oldest of the Byers.

“The effect was gone. I’m sensitive“replies Argyle, as he heads to the car to do “his thing”.

Little Will, not so happy with the situation, questions his brother: “More marijuana? You think?”.

To this, Jonathan replies, “Can you think of another way to reassure him?”alluding to the relaxing and anxiolytic properties of the plant.



Meanwhile, although Purple Palm Tree Delight is not a true cannabis strain, this seems to be inspired by the famous Purple Haze. And it wouldn’t be surprising if a new variety called Purple Palm Tree Delight appeared on the market after this episode aired.

We leave you the scene below!