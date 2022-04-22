Pusha T Addresses Drake’s Diss Over Jack Harlow Collab Leak

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Pusha T’s album It’s Almost Dry arrived Friday, April 22, and the Virginia rhymer called it quits The breakfast club during his media tour.

King Push was asked about a collaboration between Jack Harlow and Drake that leaked earlier in April, which found the 6 God subliminally sending punches in Pusha’s direction. Don’t expect the president of GOOD Music to retaliate anytime soon.

“I even heard that and it sounds old to me,” Pusha T said around the 14th minute. “Like, streams sound old. And then it’s like, even what’s considered, like, the beatings. It’s like, bro, after what I’ve done, like the “middleman” talk and all that kind of talk – it’s not scathing to me. I’m here to, like, burn it all down.

He went on to say he was going to “ignore it” and “from the sound of it, it just sounded old to me. It’s not, like, fresh.

Pusha then sent a warning to Drake and any other artists who might want to disband him, explaining that he has a “fire file” and a “binder full of death” filled with scathing responses to any potential lyrical warfare.

The track in question is tentatively titled “Churchill Downs” and was set to land on Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You album, due out May 6. With the leak earlier in April, it’s unclear when the song will officially be released.

“All I hear is plug-in talk from some middleman / All I hear is stories from little men,” Drake spits, before adding, “If I see you, I spit in your face, ha-tu / Green-faced Daytonas.

As for Pusha T, his It’s almost dry album released Friday with features from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, JAY-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and more.

