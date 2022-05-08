Pusha T can’t go to Canada because of his clash with Drake!

Pusha T would no longer be welcome in Canada. He was indeed banned from the country because of his clash with Drake…

Guest of the program Drink Champs presented by the former rapper NORE, broadcast on the channel created by Diddy, REVOLT, to defend his excellent new album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T returned to his beef which opposes him to the Canadian star, Drake. So when the one we called Noreaga asked him if he hadn’t gone too far in his 2018 diss-track, story of addonin which he revealed that Drake was a father, while the latter had never spoken of his son Adonis with the French Sophie Brussaux (he even seemed to want to keep it a secret then), Pusha T was very clear: “I do not care. That’s why you shouldn’t play with me. There is no limit !”adding, to make it clear all the commitment he puts into his clashes: “Anyone who told me I had gone too far, I never spoke to them again…” But he also made other revelations about the complicated situation for him, in particular to go to Canadian territory, since this clash with the rapper and singer from Toronto. Indeed, he simply cannot go to Canada anymore!

Pusha T interviewed for REVOLT:

READ ALSO:

Pusha T: discovering his new album, It’s Almost Dry [Sons]

Pusha T banned from Canada…

Thus, the author of Diet Coke revealed that it was forbidden to enter Canada, the country where Drake is from. Not just because of the diss-track, Story of Adonisbut especially following his concert in Toronto on November 20, 2018 where a fight broke out: “I am banned from entering Canada. I can’t go back there…”Pusha said emphasizing: “I have no right to go back there”. At that time, the clash between the 2 artists was at its height and the rapper close to Kanye West had accused Drizzy of being responsible for the brawl during his show at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. He remembers the incident, when several people threw projectiles at him and tried to get on stage, until the general fight: “I went to my show, there were people who came to mess up the show…”without him having had the possibility to play the famous diss-track: “I couldn’t even do it. It was crowded and I had to leave.” A one-way trip, since he was therefore never able to return to Canada! In the interview with NORE, he concludes that this beef was also without return, and that he will never be able to reconcile with Drake again: “There is nothing for me to fix. I did everything. It’s finish !” On the other hand, he didn’t mind his partner Kanye West and Drake sorting out their own dispute, which is what they’ve been working on and started trying hard like when they performed together for the charity concert of Larry Hoover in December 2021. Pusha T, he says to compartmentalize things, believing that “it was good for them” : “They play a game at the industrial level. I feel like it’s going to work for them and for what they do.” However, it is not sure that if they were to collaborate again musically, the result would be satisfactory: “I don’t think they make good music together. That’s the craziest thing. They didn’t even make a hot piece. Find one?”. And while NORE, suggested to him their collaboration on the title glowfrom the album MoreLife of Drake in 2017, Pusha T not really agreeing with his host, simply exclaimed: “What ?”.