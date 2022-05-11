Pusha T claims to be banned from Canada… because of Drake?

drake and Pusha T it’s a great story. From Drake fan of the boss of GOOD Music to enemies following their altercation in 2018 where the two rappers clashed by interposed sounds, Pusha had released a disstrack story of addon where he had revealed the paternity of the boss of OVO, we can say that 5 years later, the consequences of this confusion are still there.

Pusha T banned from Canada

Indeed, Pusha T confided during his interview for the show Drink Champs with NORE and DJ EFN. He explains that he learned that he was banned from Canada, Drake’s native country. He stated : “I’m banned from Canada. I can’t go back, I’m not allowed to go back, I’m serious. My manager told me that.”

Would Drake have as much influence as that to banish him from his native country? In any case Pusha T said that it was following a fight during a concert in Toronto in 2018, a period during which their clash was at its peak, that it degenerated in terms of his stays in Canada.

During this incident, several people threw projectiles at Pusha T and tried to get on stage, until a general fight: “I went to my show, there were people who came to mess up the show…” without having had the opportunity to play the famous diss-track: “I couldn’t even do it. It was crowded and I had to leave.”

