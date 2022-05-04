Pusha T denies bashing Cardi B on 2019 Grammys win: “[Elle] deserved it”

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

While many fans combed through Pusha T’s new album It’s almost dry looking for some dissident Drake news, there was a line some thought was aimed entirely at another rapper: Cardi B. the Past”.

Cardi B Privacy breach beat the Pusha T DAYTONA – as well as that of Travis Scott Astroworldby Nipsey Hussle victory tower and McMiller Swimming — to win Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

But in an interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson that was posted on Tuesday, May 3, Pusha T shut down speculation that he was stinging Cardi with the aforementioned line, while hailing the Bronx bombshell victory.

“2018 was super strong for me, because I felt like the Grammys even got the rap nominations — and the rap winner — right,” he said. “Come on man. Cardi deserved it. When you just look at the lineup, you had Cardi B, you had Travis Scott, you had Mac Miller, you had Nipsey victory tower and you had DAYTONA. Anyone could have won! And I couldn’t argue!

“Cardi actually won and I would never argue with [that]. I was actually going to the gym with her joint in my headphones like, “Oh yeah, she killed that joint.” That was pretty much what end voters were gravitating toward. But it was fair. The composition was right. »

He added, “What I’m saying is Cardi was popular as hell. Pusha T wasn’t as popular. But even putting DAYTONA in terms of… I feel like there were all levels of great rap music in that category.

Cardi B looked as surprised as anyone when her name was read out as the winner in the Best Rap Album category at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in February 2019. After being escorted onto the stage by husband Offset, the Privacy breach hitmaker could barely contain his emotions as he accepted the award.

“Oh my God,” she said. “I’m sorry. Woo, the nerves are so bad! Maybe I need to start smoking weed. Just want to say thank you to everyone who participated.” Cardi then posted an Instagram video celebrating her victory while paying tribute to the late Mac Miller, who died a few months before the awards ceremony.

While Pusha T thinks Cardi B deserved her Grammy win, the decision sparked controversy thanks to a few tweets from Ariana Grande that appeared to be a response to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller being snubbed (“Literal bullshit,” “fuck,” and “trash,” she wrote), as well as an ill-advised tweet from BET that poked fun at Cardi’s former rival Nicki Minaj.

Bardi addressed the backlash on Instagram before deactivating his account. “It’s not my style for people to put others down to uplift someone else,” she said. “I took a lot of bullshit today. I saw a lot of bullshit last night and I’m sick of this shit.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’, everyone was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year, is that a fucking problem?

