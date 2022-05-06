Pusha T feels Cardi B deserved her Grammy Award for Best Rap Album

In 2019, Cardi B win the Grammy for Best Rap Album with his first album against other Game artists. Asked again about this coronation, Pusha T thinks she deserves the reward.

Pusha T reiterates her admiration for Cardi B’s music

Cardi B is questioned. Indeed, in 2019 his first album “Invasion of Privacy” is nominated for Grammy Awards with those of Travis Scott, mac miller, Nipsey Hussle and Pusha T. At the arrival, she wins the Grammy, and many people felt that victory was unfair. Pusha T who was in the race with “DAYTONA” had surprised more than one by declaring that the verdict was correct and deserved.

Years later, Pusha T is again questioned about this victory of Cardi B. Although he lost to her, he considers the nominations and the result fair: “Cardi deserved it. When you look at the lineup, you had Cardi B, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Nipsey’s Victory Lap, and DAYTONA. Anyone could have won, and I couldn’t have complained.”

pusha pointed out that he was not as popular as Cardi in the Game at the time. He is therefore grateful for the appointment of “DAYTONA” with competitors who he thought deserved to win. Talking about this past and Cardi, he declares : “I’ve been through so much in Hip Hop, just the past few years. I hug him “.