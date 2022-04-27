Pusha T Gives Straight Response to Potential Drake and Kanye West Collab

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

When Kanye West and Drake buried the hatchet last November, many rap fans couldn’t help but wonder how Pusha T felt watching one of his closest aides make amends with his biggest rival.

During a recent interview with Gray Rizzy from Shade45 about his It’s almost dry press, King Push shared his thoughts on Ye and Drake’s reconciliation, which resulted in the rap titans teaming up for the free Larry Hoover Benefit concert in Los Angeles in December.

“I thought it was really good for them!” he said at 3:20. “I thought it was good for them. I think they have this thing where, like, they kind of need to coexist. These two have to coexist in their world and play where they are.

However, Pusha T’s optimism quickly soured when he was asked about the possibility of him skipping a song with Kanye and Drake.

” Nope ! he replied without hesitation. “No, I’m cool with all that. I know the song I want to do, I know the people I want to work with, and that’s not it. I want Ye to produce it, but other than that, I definitely don’t want to make a record.

[Contenu intégré]

Pusha T and Drake’s longtime feud erupted in the summer of 2018, sparked by the Clipse MC taunting the God 6 over his alleged use of a ghostwriter on his DAYTONA “Infrared” track.

Drake fired back on “Duppy Freestyle”, before Push responded with the scathing “The History of Adidon”, not only digging up an old photo of Drizzy wearing minstrel makeup, but pulling out his “secret” child, Adonis, with former adult actress Sophie Brussaux.

related news

Pusha T reveals what he said to Kanye West after learning Drake Beef was over

February 17, 2022

The feud died down until this month when a (presumably old) song by Jack Harlow and Drake was leaked online, featuring a new set of snaps of the OVO boss.

“All I hear is plug-ins from a middleman / All I hear is tall tales from little men,” Drake raps, before adding, “If I see you, I spit in your face, ha-tu / Green-faced Daytonas.

[Contenu intégré]

Asked about the song during a recent visit to The breakfast clubPusha T rejected Drake’s words while saying that he was not interested in either reigniting the feud or seeking a peace treaty.

“I even heard that and it sounds old to me,” he said. “Like, streams sound old. Even what’s considered, like the beatings, it’s like, bro, after what I did, like the ‘middleman’ talk and all that kind of talk, it’s not scathing to me . I’m here to burn does everything. »

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.