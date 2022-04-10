Pusha T says fatherhood changed his perspective on Drake Beef

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Thursday (April 7), Pusha T appeared on an episode of Desus and Mero to promote his most upcoming project, It’s almost dry, as well as talk about working with mogul/rapper Jay-Z. However, about six minutes into the chat, Desus asked Pusha about his lyrical feud with Toronto superstar Drake and what made him move past her.

“You know what it is? I don’t like the energy to mention my son in that type of energy – or any child in that type of energy,” he says referring to his eldest son, Nigel. “That’s not my thing right now. I have my son! And it’s like, with me, I’m not going to play about anything about him. Like , I’m not playing nothing. So it’s like, ‘You know what? I’ll just [le laisser tranquille].’ »

Related news Pusha T Recalls JAY-Z’s Reaction To Hearing “Neck & Wrist” March 8, 2022

The irony of this twist is significant considering Pusha T was the one who threw gasoline on their beef when she alleged Drake was hiding a child in 2018’s “The Story of Adidon.” However, Pusha T and his wife welcomed their first son, Nigel Brixton, in June 2020 and it apparently gave Push a different perspective on verbal contests.

“It’s altruism,” he added. “And I’m very selfish, I’m a super selfish person; with my son, I got completely out of it. It’s him first.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of It’s almost dry, the fourth studio album from Pusha T. The Bronx rapper also recently announced upcoming tour dates via Twitter. You can watch Pusha-T’s interview on Desus and Mero below.

[Contenu intégré]

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.