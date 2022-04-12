pushed to have children, Kendall Jenner reframes cash her mother

Over the years, fans have seen the members of the Kardashian family multiply at breakneck speed. It was first Kourtney who got the ball rolling with the birth of Mason. Formerly in a relationship with Scott Disick, the young mother also welcomed Penelope and Reign. For their part, the other sisters of the clan have in turn founded their own family with the arrival of several toddlers. Kris Jenner, she seems to be delighted with her role as a grandmother she got used to. So much so that she now pushes Kendall to have a child too.

On the occasion of the release of their new reality show The Kardashians scheduled for April 14, 2022, the 26-year-old supermodel, her sisters and Kris Jenner gave a new interview to E! News Daily Pop. During it, Kendall said her mom repeatedly asked her when she was going to be a mom. “She’ll just text me randomly and be like, ‘I think it’s time’ and I’ll be like: ‘It’s not for me to decide?’”. “Just a friendly reminder” she then adds in front of Kris.

Kendall Jenner happy in love

And if Kendall Jenner were to become a mother one day, the lucky winner would undoubtedly be her current boyfriend, the basketball player Devin Booker whom she has been dating since the summer of 2020. Unlike her sisters, the pretty brunette tries by all means to protect her love life and only very rarely exposes on social networks the one who makes her heart beat. The latter has meanwhile proved his love for Kendall on his 26th birthday last November: “The most beautiful woman” he said in the caption of several adorable photos. For the moment, the two lovers are taking full advantage of their relationship and starting a family is not on the agenda.

