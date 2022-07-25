Pushed to the exit, Neymar drops a bomb in Japan

PSG Mercato: Present in Japan with his teammates for the summer tour, Neymar made a strong announcement about his future with Paris SG.

PSG Mercato: Neymar has not yet finished with Paris SG

Arrived with fanfare in the summer of 2017 against a record check of 222 million euros, from FC Barcelona, Neymar would no longer be untouchable at Paris Saint-Germain. After Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s last media outing in Le Parisien, notably announcing the end of bling-bling and glitter, several sources assure that PSG would like to part with their Brazilian star this summer. Luis Campos would not be opposed to the departure of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder in the event of a satisfactory offer.

For its part, the partner of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé does not hide his happiness to be in the capital and his desire to participate in the first European title of the Rouge et Bleu. At a press conference in Japan, accompanied by Mbappé and Messi, Neymar notably declared: “I am delighted to be here with PSG. I hope it will be the best preparation.”, in remarks reported by Goal Japan. A statement that should please his new coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG Mercato: Christophe Galtier wants to keep Neymar in his group

In a daily interview The Team after his enthronement in place of Mauricio Pochettinothe former OGC Nice coach has openly announced his wish to keep Neymar in his squad at Paris Saint-Germain.

“If I want to keep Neymar? Yes, I was clear. Afterwards, I repeat, in this area of ​​expertise, there are many things that I cannot master. I will adapt to the squad I have, I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as hard as possible. A team is always stronger with great players. And Neymar is one.explained Christophe Galtier, who knows perfectly well how he will use his number 10.