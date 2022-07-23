pushed towards the exit, Neymar prepares a muscular response

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Lukaku, an idea that is gaining ground

If Neymar Jr will not be retained in the event of an offer to PSG, the Brazilian nevertheless saw his employment contract automatically renewed on July 1 for a period of two additional seasons, until June 2027. A deal recorded during his final extension in May 2021.

The former Barcelonan certainly did not appreciate having been targeted by the declarations of its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi on the fact that Paris did not want “any more bling-bling” but he is determined to bounce back with PSG.

Neymar does not want to let go … in Paris

According to L’Equipe, Neymar’s entourage is leaking a clear message to the media: in Paris, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder is “happy” and “convinced that he will have one of the best seasons of his career. career” in 2022-23. In private, Neymar Jr repeats to anyone who will listen that he is determined to meet all the challenges that come his way, whether with the Seleçao for the World Cup in Qatar or with PSG in France and on the European scene. ..

Ads that deny ESPN reports that the former Barça star is increasingly thinking of packing up and has discussions with Chelsea.