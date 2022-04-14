Pushes and insults: The fight between Atlético and Manchester City players in the locker room tunnel

Members of the National Police intervened in the locker room tunnel of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to separate players and members of both teams in a confrontation that they had at the end of the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City, as can be seen in some images released by ‘Movistar’.

Stefan Savic also went looking for Jack Grealish at the tunnel entrance, whom he had already pulled by the hair in the previous brawl. They had to intervene to separate them, but once each one went to their dressing room, gesturing from a distance, Sime Vrsaljko appeared on the scene.

The Atlético de Madrid winger argues from a distance with Kyle Walker, a Manchester City footballer and to whom he throws an unidentified object from a distance, while members of both teams contain the two players.