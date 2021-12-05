Put on a museum (so as not to become one)

Finally, the time has come to open a vintage shop in our house. During the Gucci “Love Parade” event held in Los Angeles in early November, Gwyneth Paltrow wore an iconic guccino suit she wore in 1996. Are we talking about self-referential vintage? Let’s talk about being yourself, but second-hand? What is certain is that we are talking about our general humiliation in front of an almost fifty-year-old who wears a dress of her own twenty-five-year-old. Actually Alessandro Michele has slightly modified the suit designed by Tom Ford, but what does it matter, Paltrow has weighed fifty kilos for twenty-five years.

Democratic expectations

As Julia Roberts said in Notting Hill: «I’ve been hungry for a decade», and to whom do you say so dear Julia. I went to read who had won the MTV Awards that year, and what a pang in my heart, what emotion, what tenderness, but also what a bright idea Gwyneth gave me: vintage becomes such after 20 years, and what keeps me from pulling out my Smashing Pumpkins and Alanis Morrisette and Oasis t-shirts, since I can’t think of anything that has marked an era anymore. It’s time to lower the luxury, make the expectations democratic, let’s make the revolution, let’s set the trends ourselves, let the Glastonbury Festival t-shirts become the new little black dress. Then suddenly lead into horror: but how is it possible 25 years have passed? What have I done over the years, have I gone to bed early? How many and what ways have I wasted them I don’t know, but certainly never like the Gallagher brothers. So are our youth pieces vintage? Are we too? We will return to the Oh Bej! Oh Bej! to drink mulled wine at ten in the morning and to buy trinkets and furs? My high school student wanted to be Courtney Love: today she is a middle-class lady who meditates and tags the dog in Instagram photos, while I continue to buy tiaras and sing it by heart. Zahara and Shiloh, daughters of Angelina Jolie, recently wore their mother’s disused clothes on the red carpet. Now, dear Angelina, you are already an unreachable model of genetics and Hollywood, isn’t that enough for you? Do you want your offspring to humble us for the next thirty years, too, and to top it off with Elie Saabs? Will Angelina have a dumpster in the house where she can put the used clothes to give to her daughters? But what if it was simply stingy?

I sell, resell, repurchase …

It must be said that the ethical consumption of fashion has helped the circle of buying and selling vintage and used clothes. Attention to the environment and recycling has allowed us to give a new chance to our wardrobes and our financial resources. We invest in the brick, and the brick in question could be a scarf, but by Hermès. There is no longer the perception of the rush to buy the best-selling piece, better second-hand safe. Rarely does anyone invent something, even in fashion, so you might as well throw yourself into a well-positioned and ethically right market. There are apps that have the word “vintage” in their name even if mostly we talk about second hand, but advertising is deceptive above all else. There are people who sell vintage garments and then buy them the same again elsewhere. Because? Are there any unwritten rules? It’s like Fight club? Are there any pieces that are more unique than others? The search for the unique piece, the new Holy Grail, says a lot about us and our desires.

The bathroom mirror

In the years of fast fashion, of fashion at affordable prices for everyone, of cheap replicas, the only way out is to have something of our own and ours alone. Not replicable, not subject to copy or stylistic misappropriation. We wear museums, in the hope that we are not. Free museums, housewares, and that’s no small feat. The tips of Tarina Tarantino and the witty pins of the nineties will be back. Everything goes back, we go back too, just for the fun of looking in the mirror and seeing that thirty years have passed, but: hey, we’re not that bad. “Revolution starts at home, preferably in the bathroom mirror” wrote the Husker Du in 1987, and tell me if this is not the best slogan ever, tell me if it is not the answer to everything; but instead of the bathroom mirror we could use the one in the walk-in closet. Are forty-year-olds the new sixteen-year-olds? In truth, never before have I seen mothers accompany teenage daughters to used and vintage clothing stores and then come out full of parcels, with their offspring empty-handed. We monetize our youth, which is the only valid reason to remember it with affection.