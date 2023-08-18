put these tricks into practice

When we talk about high bills, especially in this period, we always blame the appliances that are present in the house.

And we could say that this is the case, since all of them are highly energy-consuming despite being a very valid help in the home. just think about dishwasher AND washing machines which have cut washing times in half compared to washing by hand. In addition, they consume less water. Not to mention, then, the gods ovens within kitchens

if they are ovens static or microwave it doesn’t make any difference. They consume a lot. And the refrigerators too. The list would be too long to complete. And then there are also those who consume despite not using them. yes why too from the standby situation continues to absorb energy. And then your behavior will be noted on the bill. vampires

The truth is that there are not only household appliances to consume a lot. We also think about warm ups and in boilers. They weigh like a rock on gas bills. And it must be said that there is also aanother thing that deceives all usersboth in summer what in winter. Well yes, we are talking about the shower.

It’s a’excellent habit and we will never tell you not to. Unfortunately, however, one must know that it is also a habit. greet and good living in common, has a cost than on the invoice it makes itself felt and not a little. Having said this, we tell you that There are ways to fix the problem.. There are simple and quick tricks to put into practice that they will save his pockets

Tricks in the shower: this way you will reduce the bill.

You could certainly argue that the shower is not like the bath in the tub and there it is less water consumptionespecially that one hot. And we can only agree with you. However, you should know that there is someone who consume a lot of hot water and, in addition to having a cost within the bills of water power supply, this excessive use also weighs on the gas.

Yes, you understood very well. And it all depends on device used for his production, that is, the water heater. The more water you consume, the greater the work done by the boiler and, therefore, the greater the consumption, which translates into higher billing costs. Better not waste so much hot water. Maybe when you don’t need it, turn off the water and turn it back on when needed.

The other trick What you will need to reduce costs is very simple, but save Well 190 euros per family by year. Not at all a trivial figure, don’t you think? It’s about putting you down 3 degrees Celsius the temperature of the water and reduce the time spent in the shower at 5 minutes.