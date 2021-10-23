News

put Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in the first picture of the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The science fiction film Finch, starring Tom Hanks, will arrive on Apple + on November 5 and today the first official image has been released, in which the actor is in excellent company …

Along with the news of the debut date on Apple +, set for November 5, the first official photo of Finch, the science fiction film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, former director of Repo Men and several episodes of Game of thrones.

Finch, which is the second film with Tom Hanks purchased from the well-known streaming platform after Greyhound, is set in a post-apocalyptic future and is about a robotic engineer named Finch which is one of the very few survivors of an environmental catastrophe that devastated our planet. Finch he has spent the last 10 years living in a bunker with his beloved dog Goodyear and decides to build a robot that will be able to look after the animal when it is gone. Together with the dog and the robot, which is called Jeff, Finch will make an adventurous journey to the West of the United States, trying to explain to the android how good it is to be alive and dealing with him and Goodyear a multiplicity of obstacles and dangers.

Loading...
Advertisements

To give the robot a voice Jeff And Caleb Landry-Jones and the film is based on a screenplay by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. The latter was associate producer of science fiction classics such as Blade Runner And Alien. The first image of Finch it is very tender and seems to announce that, looking at it, we will be deeply moved. At this point, we look forward to the trailer.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
591
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
489
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
412
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
406
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
328
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top