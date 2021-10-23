put Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in the first picture of the film

The science fiction film Finch, starring Tom Hanks, will arrive on Apple + on November 5 and today the first official image has been released, in which the actor is in excellent company …

Along with the news of the debut date on Apple +, set for November 5, the first official photo of Finch, the science fiction film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, former director of Repo Men and several episodes of Game of thrones.

Finch, which is the second film with Tom Hanks purchased from the well-known streaming platform after Greyhound, is set in a post-apocalyptic future and is about a robotic engineer named Finch which is one of the very few survivors of an environmental catastrophe that devastated our planet. Finch he has spent the last 10 years living in a bunker with his beloved dog Goodyear and decides to build a robot that will be able to look after the animal when it is gone. Together with the dog and the robot, which is called Jeff, Finch will make an adventurous journey to the West of the United States, trying to explain to the android how good it is to be alive and dealing with him and Goodyear a multiplicity of obstacles and dangers.

To give the robot a voice Jeff And Caleb Landry-Jones and the film is based on a screenplay by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. The latter was associate producer of science fiction classics such as Blade Runner And Alien. The first image of Finch it is very tender and seems to announce that, looking at it, we will be deeply moved. At this point, we look forward to the trailer.