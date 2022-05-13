Putin accuses the West of sacrificing the rest of the world and creating a global crisis

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, today accused the West of sacrificing the rest of the world in order to maintain its global dominance, including through sanctions against Russia, which – he said – create a planetary crisis.

“These sanctions are largely causing the global crisis. Their authors, guided by short-sighted and inflated political ambitions, by Russophobia, further harm their own national interests, their own economies, the well-being of their citizens,” he said. a telematic meeting with members of the Government.

“We see this mainly in the sharp rise in inflation in Europe. In some countries it has already approached 20 percent a year and in the eurozone as a whole commodity prices have risen by more than 11 percent,” he said. head of the Kremlin.

For Putin “it is evident” that “the continuation of the obsession with sanctions will inevitably lead to complex consequences that are difficult to reverse for the European Union, for its citizens, and for the world’s poorest countries, which already face the risks of famine“, Held.

“The blame for this falls squarely on the elites of Western countries, who are willing to sacrifice the rest of the world to maintain their global dominance,” he stressed.

The president maintained that Russia faces unprecedented sanctions imposed by the West “with confidence” for its military intervention in Ukraine, “thanks both to a responsible macroeconomic policy in recent years and to the systemic decisions taken to strengthen economic and technological sovereignty and food security”.

Putin went on to state that the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany 77 years ago that Russia celebrated on Monday “was achieved not only in the battles on the front lines, but also due to the economic power of our country, which at that time was faced with the potential industry not only in Germany, but in almost all of Europe”.

“Our productive companies are gradually occupying the niches that were left vacant after the departure of unscrupulous partners in the domestic market, including consumer goods, industrial equipment and services, construction and agricultural machinery”Putin maintained.

According to the president, Russia – the second largest grain producer after Ukraine and where the agricultural campaign has been frustrated by the Russian offensive – expects a record harvest this year of 130 million tons, including 87 million tons of wheat.

“This will allow us not only to meet domestic needs with a margin, but also to increase supplies to the global market for our partners, which is very important for global food markets,” he stressed.

In turn, he said, inflation is gradually slowing down, although the annual rate is already at 17.77%.

Putin also indicated that between January and April the consolidated budget surplus amounted to 2.7 trillion rubles (41,000 million dollars), although expenses also grew significantly due to decisions to support the economy.

“In the context of a record positive foreign trade balance, the exchange rate of the national currency, the ruble, is also strengthening. This year shows probably the best dynamics among all world currencies,” he said.

At the end of February, after the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the ruble was trading above 103 units per dollar and today stood at 65 per greenback for the first time since the beginning of 2020.

Of course, he admitted that domestic demand is lagging behind last year and that the money in the accounts of companies and citizens continues to decrease.