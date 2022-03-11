Putin acknowledges that Western sanctions are already being felt in Russia

Putin recognizes that the sanctions imposed, against this war of theirs that he labels as a military operation and that he does not recognize as such, are making themselves felt. the president of Russia has indicated that they are illegitimate and that the country will calmly resolve the problems arising from them. He has pointed out during the meeting with his Government that he will continue to comply with his contractual obligations in terms of energy.

“Everything seems very strange, especially since we are fulfilling all our obligations. Let me emphasize once again that we are fulfilling all our obligations in the field of energy supply”tried to reiterate in his story, the president Putin.

“Everything we have to provide, we supply to our main consumers both in Europe and in other regions of the world. Even the gas distribution system in Ukraine is supplied 100% according to the contracts,” added Putin.

The president has highlighted that the country can manage the assets of foreign companies that leave the country. Within that meeting, the Minister of Finance has indicated that his priority is to stabilize the financial system. For this, from his ministry they have limited the outflow of capital.

“In the last two weeks, Western countries have waged an economic and financial war against Russia,” said Anton Sinualov.

Finally, he pointed out that the US tries to blame Russia“from their own mistakes” and that it is now trying to agree on the purchase of oil from countries on which it previously imposed sanctions, such as Iran or Venezuela, so the same will happen with Russia.