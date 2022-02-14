Putin also keeps Lavrov away, and this time the DNA has nothing to do with it. Because he makes him sit at four meters … (photo) – Time





Federica Pascale February 14, 2022

This morning a meeting took place in Moscow between President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Serjey Lavrov, with whom the burning issue of the Ukrainian crisis was addressed. In addition to the statements following the meeting, President Putin’s method of conducting the meetings is again discussed.

As happened previously with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, who visited the Kremlin last week, once again there is a long meeting table to divide Putin from Lavrov.

From the images of the interview, which was broadcast on television, the perhaps excessive distance between the two is striking. To be precise, there are five positions that divide the President from his right arm.





This time it is a less luxurious table, probably more frequently used than the white lacquered table with gold profiles that kept the distance between the two heads of state. Among other things, a unique piece made in Italy, and which seems to be worth around 100 thousand euros.

In Macron’s case, the important distance was justified by the fact that the French President had refused to carry out a molecular swab before the meeting, because it seems he did not want the Russians to “get their hands on his DNA”, as reported by the Reuters agency. This time, however, the super distancing from the head of Russian diplomacy appears unjustified.



