Putin also puts Italy among the countries hostile to Russia! We tell you what can happen »ILMETEO.it

War in Ukraine: Putin also puts Italy among the countries hostile to Russia!

Putin also places Italy among the hostile countries to RussiaItaly, according to Russia, is also part of the Hostile countries, according to the list officially compiled by Vladimir Putin. This is because our country took part in the decisions on heavy sanctions against the Russian government afterwards to the invasion of Ukraine.

What does this assessment of hostility mean? In addition to the consequences of a political, diplomatic nature and in relations between states, there is one of a financial nature that concerns investors in Russian debt.

In a decree announced on Saturday 5 March it is established that the Russiaand Russian companies will be able to pay foreign creditors in rubles, a currency is heavily devalued and continues to lose value in these complicated days of war. Translated: i bond that the state or other Russian private companies have issued they are losing valueleaving foreign investors without compensation.

A payment in rubles can hardly be accepted. To be remembered, in fact, as also reported by the newspaper Republicwhich the Russian corporate bondsdenominated in foreign currencies have plummeted to levels of profound distress in recent days, while investors they evaluated the impact of sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.

The government of Putin responded by drastically reducing access to foreign currencies, which it could limit the capacity of bondholders to receive interest and principal payments. According to the decree, payments will be considered made if made in rubles at the official central bank rate.

Debtors can ask a Russian bank to create a special account in the name of foreign creditorswhile local creditors will be paid through Russian depositories. The rule applies to amounts above 10 million rubles per month. There Russian central bank it also stated that foreign creditors from countries that have not imposed sanctions may be able to receive payment in the currency in which the debt is denominated, if the Russian debtor obtains special permission to do so.