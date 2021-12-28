Putin, an iron fist on the Gulag historian: 15 years of penal colony

Harsh condemnation of the historian who helped shed light on the Stalinist Gulag. The court of Petrozavodsk in Karelia, in the north-west of Russia, has increased the sentence already imposed on Yuri Dmitriev, one of the best known Soviet crimes scholars, from 13 to 15 years of penal colony. The accusation is of the infamous ones: sexual abuse of the adopted daughter, documented by a series of photos that portrayed her undressed.

The person concerned, 65, has always proclaimed himself innocent and journalists, human rights activists and even two Nobel laureates, such as writers Svetlana Alexievich and Herta Muller, have spoken out in his favor. The European Union has spoken of accusations “which appear to be linked to its work on human rights and research on political repression.” And there is no doubt that the procedural progress was such as to justify more than one perplexity.

Arrested in 2016, Dmitriev was acquitted in the first instance. After an appeal by the Prosecutor’s Office discussed in an unusually short time, he was then sentenced to three and a half years in prison. In 2020, close to the date of his release, the sentence had been raised to 13 years. Now the new worsening of the sentence.

According to supporters of Dmitriev, the convoluted sequence of judicial rulings is nothing more than the punishment for shedding light on some of the massacres carried out in the Stalin era. But every investigation into the purges wanted by the Georgian dictator is now on a frontal collision course with today’s cultural policy of the Kremlin, which “canceled” the years of Soviet terror, extolling the victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi-Fascism as a founding moment of the current Russian power, and insisting on the substantial historical continuity of the state.

These are the same reasons, which, according to most observers, are behind the request for the dissolution of Memorial, the most famous organization for the defense of human rights, founded by the Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov (and of which Dmitriev was responsible for Karelia) . After the start of the banning procedure by the Prosecutor’s Office, the decision of the Supreme Court of Moscow is expected just for today. According to the allegations, Memorial violated the rules on so-called “foreign agents” by receiving funding from abroad. The association is also accused of supporting “terrorism and extremism” for its activity in the field of human rights.

The events of Memorial and the historian Dmitriev close a year that marked a real crackdown on opponents of the current regime. According to the same Memorila, political prisoners have well exceeded 400, more than double that in the last years of the Communist dictatorship.

Also yesterday, one of the most respected investigative reporters of the BBC’s Russian service, Andrei Zakharov, revealed that he had left Moscow and took refuge in Great Britain. In October he was declared a “foreign agent”, a label that sounds particularly infamous in Russia. It has since been the subject of constant surveillance by strangers. In the recent past Zakharov had investigated Russian hacker groups involved in attacks on international companies and it was also he who revealed the existence of an alleged illegitimate daughter of Vladimir Putin.