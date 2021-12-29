Putin and Biden are preparing a prisoner exchange?

Washington calls for the release of Whelan and Reed, two former Marines arrested in Russia. Moscow relaunches with that of three Russian citizens in prison in the US. Here is who they are and what they are accused of. Their cases will be discussed during the January meetings dedicated to Ukraine

The US administration has once again clamored for the “unconditional and immediate” release of former Marines Paul Whelan, 51 years old, e Trevor Reed, 30, under “wrongful detention” in Russia. It was one of the topics at the center of the meeting at the beginning of December, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial, between the American secretary of state Antony Blinken and the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, with the first “underlining” the second “the priority” that Washington attributes to immediate release. In recent days, after meetings between the families of some American hostages and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported by Axios.com, also Ned Price, spokesman for the State Department, returned to the subject.

The Russian response was immediate. Moscow diplomacy wanted to “remind” the State Department that “unlike the Russians, who are often detained and sentenced under unlikely pretexts”, Whelan and Reed “were arrested while committing serious crimes”. The tweet continues with three hashtags – “#FreeYaroshenko #FreeBout #FreeSeleznyov – which refer to as many Russian citizens detained in the United States and whose release Moscow is calling for: Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot serving his 20-year sentence in the United States for a $ 100 million drug trafficking tour; Viktor Bout, arms dealer also known as “merchant of death” who inspired the movie “Lord of War” with Nicolas Cage, sentenced to 25 years in prison; Roman Seleznev, a hacker known as Track2, who faces 27 years in prison for various cyber crimes including the theft and sale of millions of credit cards for a total of $ 169 million.

THE WHELAN CASE

The official Russian news agency Tass recalls, albeit briefly, the allegations against Whelan and Reed. The first, whose four citizenships are underlined (US, Canadian, Irish and British) was arrested by the FSB on 28 December 2018 “while carrying out an espionage operation”. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty and sentenced him to 16 years in a maximum security prison. The arrest took place at the Hotel Metropol in Moscow, the same one in which a few days earlier, on October 18, the meeting between some Italians had been held, including Gianluca Savoini, former collaborator of Matteo Salvini, and some Russian intermediaries – an episode investigated by the Milan prosecutor for international corruption.

But the story is broader. Discharged by the Marines for misconduct after a court martial conviction for theft, Whelan joined the Kelly Services employment agency, then moved to BorgWarner, an automotive company in 2016. Both work experiences have ensured him good relations with the police in various countries. He has been in Russia since 2006 but has never learned the language well, relying on Google Translate most of the time. In 2016 he celebrated the victory of Donald Trump to the American presidential elections with a message on the Russian social media VK misspelling, however, the name of what would become the new tenant of the White House. In December 2018, he allegedly attempted to exploit the marriage of another former Marine to receive information (a list of names) from an old friend, probably the senior FSB official. Ilya Yatsenko. According to Whelan it was all a farce to frame him, even the presence of Yatsenko, who had given him a USB stick just before the Russian agents broke into the room.

False accusations, even according to American diplomacy, which at the time of the case had in the long-term diplomat Jon Huntsman his ambassador to Moscow. Several former CIA officers explained that US intelligence would not recruit a character with Whelan’s past, nor would it leave an operative without a diplomatic passport. Rather, his arrest would be related, they suggested, to that of Maria Butina, a Russian citizen arrested by the FBI in July 2018, identified by the US Senate Intelligence Committee as the woman who allegedly convinced Trump’s campaign to maintain a secret communication channel with Russia. Released and taken to Moscow in October 2019, Butina has been a member of the Duma, the Russian parliament for a few weeks, while Whelan is still in Russian prisons.

THE REED CASE

As for Reed, however, Tass reports that he must serve nine years in prison “for attacking policemen in Moscow in August 2019” after being taken to the police station, drunk.

Again, the dry version from the Russian news agency deserves a little more detail. Offers them the New York Times: in 2016 Reed, then hired by a contractor in Afghanistan, he met his future girlfriend, the Russian, on a dating site Alina Tsybulnik. They had met in person in Greece. She had been to Texas a few times with him. In 2019, however, it was he who went to visit her, in Moscow, to stay with her, a lawyer, and learn the language. But a week before returning to the United States, her friends had thrown a party in a park outside Moscow. He had gotten drunk on vodka and on the drive home he had gone into a rage. Enough to push her and her friends to call the police.

Reed always said he didn’t remember anything from that night. According to the United States, the evidence against him is flimsy. An “absurd judicial error”, to use the words of John Sullivan, the ambassador to Moscow. Or maybe one honey trap ended badly.

For the Russian president Vladimir Putininstead, Reed is “just a drunkard and a troublemaker.” These are the words with which he defined him during a long interview with NBC News released in June, before his meeting in Geneva with his counterpart. Joe Biden. In the same conversation with the US broadcaster, however, the Russian leader added: “As regards any negotiations on the subject, of course, we can talk about it”. And again, referring to the subsequent face to face with the American president: “Obviously we will raise the question of our citizens who are in prison in the United States.” Translated: we are open to exchanges of “prisoners”.

THE NEXT STEPS

The attention from the Biden administration is high. This is demonstrated by the activism of the National Security Advisor, a central figure in the working group closest to the president, and of the State Department, with Roger Carstens, special envoy for hostages, who he defined the release of the two American citizens as a “vital priority” for the United States.

The next international meetings could serve to unblock the situation. Talks between US and Russian officials are scheduled for January 10. On the 12th, however, a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will be held. Finally, on the 13th, Russia should sit at the table with the OSCE representatives.

At the center of the talks will be the situation in Ukraine, with Western fears of an invasion of Moscow. There are reasons for optimism about the “hostage” situation. But also of pessimism: the Reed family explained to Axios.com to have total confidence in President Biden’s operator but also to fear that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could turn the former Marine into a prisoner of war.