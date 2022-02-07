Putin and Macron met today on the crisis in Ukraine – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

The meeting between the Russian and the French president was held this afternoon, in Moscow, around a huge table (for anti-Covid regulations); at the end Macron wrote on Twitter: Let’s begin to build a useful response to Russia, useful to our whole Europe, an answer that allows us to avoid war. Together

from our correspondent

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin for to agree with Vladimir Putin on a first de-escalation gesturea move that eases the tension between Russia and Ukraine, decreasing the risk of a war that the United States in particular continues to consider imminent. Macron and Putin are engaged in a long and very private meeting, a face to face in which not even the respective interpreters participate, who are connected remotely. Before closing in the show, both issued a preliminary statement in which they underline the gravity of the situation, and the ongoing efforts to reach a level of safety acceptable to all parties in Europe.

Commenons btir une rponse useful pour la Russie, useful pour toute notre Europe, une rponse here allows d? Viter la guerre, de construire les lments de confiance, de stability, de visibility. Ensemble. pic.twitter.com/gutNEE5Frb – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2022

I see how much effort the current French leadership and personally the president of France are making to resolve the crisis and ensure equitable security in Europe, he said. Putin, who in recent weeks has spoken on the phone several times with Macron. For years, the French president has theorized a relationship with Russia based on the concept of demanding dialogue: on the one hand, to defend essential principles such as democracy and respect for human rights, on the other hand to keep open a channel of communication with Putin in order to better address the dissensions between Russia and the West.

After Putin’s words, Macron replied that this dialogue is necessary because it is the only one that allows real security and stability to be built for the European continent. This is why we have had several telephone exchanges and, despite the crisis, I was also able to speak with Ukrainian President Zelensky coordinating with many Europeans and allies, for example the British, Americans and Canadians.

Ce vers quoi nous devons aller, c? Est la dsescalade. Nous en connaissons les termes. Grandes questions de scurit collective, question ukrainienne, situation scuritaire en Bilorussie et dans toute la rgion: avanons. pic.twitter.com/sXEDLGf4jO – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2022

Macron does not expect an immediate resolution of the crisis, but the discussion today can give way to a process of “de-escalation” of which we know the terms: the political-military situation, the Ukrainian question and the Normandy format (four-party negotiations France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine), the situation in Belarus and the major collective security issues. At the end of the interview, which does not have a fixed duration, the two leaders are expected to attend a press conference to communicate the results of their meeting.

