Putin and the West: from curiosity to cataclysm

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two decades of relations with the West, initially marked by fascination with the former KGB agent and then some cooperation, reached a point of no return with his invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The attack created an indelible rift between Russia and the European Union and the United States for as long as Putin is in power, and Moscow could turn its eyes to China as its main ally.

Russia spent much of Putin’s rule as a member of the Group of Eight of major economies. The Russian leader assured that in 2000 he even suggested to then US President Bill Clinton that his country could join NATO.

When President Boris Yeltsin promoted Putin from security chief to prime minister, and then president, in 1999, the West knew little who he was.

In a meeting with Putin in June 2001, then-US President George W. Bush declared that he looked the Russian leader in the eye and could “feel his soul.”

But Putin remains an enigma for most Western countries.

Despite the crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, cooperation continued, sometimes intensely.

Few Western rulers have been as invested in the relationship with Putin as French President Emmanuel Macron.

In an interview with The Economist magazine in November 2019, Macron argued that NATO was brain dead and that Europe needed a strategic dialogue with Russia.

Examining Russia’s strategic options under Putin, Macron commented in the interview that Moscow could not prosper in isolation, nor did it want to be a “vassal” of China, for which it would eventually opt for “an alliance project with Europe.” .

Even last week, Macron eagerly sought diplomatic action to avert catastrophe, even managing a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden.

“one-sided option”

But in announcing the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin rattled off a litany of historical and political claims to justify it.

He cited his arguments that Russia had been stabbed in the back by the West with “cynical hoaxes and lies” about NATO expansion.

In a 2007 speech at the Munich security conference, Putin already lambasted the US role, saying a world of “one leader, one sovereign” would be “pernicious” for all.

But for Macron there is only one person responsible for the current situation. “The war returned to Europe, that was President Putin’s unilateral choice,” he declared on Saturday.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had more experience with Putin than any other Western leader and could speak to him in Russian, said “the Russian war of aggression marks a profound turning point in European history after the end of the Cold War.”

Russia now faces the most severe sanctions from the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, including the collapse of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.

junior partner

Its airlines are banned from flying over the territory of some European countries, its sports teams are not welcome at tournaments, and even artists who do not condemn the invasion could find themselves marginalized from the West.

“We have reached the line beyond which is the point of no return,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajarova said on television.

For now, Putin might find some solace in his relationship with China, though Beijing has abstained on a UN resolution condemning Russian aggression, instead echoing Moscow’s veto.

“Isolated from the West, Russia has no choice but to become China’s junior partner,” argued Charles Grant, director of the Center for European Reform in London.

“Beijing is ambivalent about the invasion, does not criticize Russia in public and blames the United States, but values ​​stability and territorial integrity,” he added.

Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, predicted “far-reaching” repercussions from the invasion that marked the “end of the post-Soviet era for Russia” and ushered in a period of “much more reliance on China.”