Putin and Xi, the eastern bloc. An instrumental rhetoric of friendship

For an hour and a half, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke, listened to and observed each other through a monitor, a few days after the Biden-Putin phone call on the Ukrainian crisis and the summit of democracies that he saw as the great excluded. If the timing of the summit is clear, its objectives and their external communication are more stratified, with significant differences between Beijing and Moscow. Basically there is the common intent to send a message to the US and the West: the multilateralism you fill your mouth with is not the only possible nor the best, China and Russia are “the pillar of true multilateralism and the safeguarding of international equity and justice “. “A new model of cooperation between our countries has been formed – in Putin’s words – based among other things on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs (each other), respect for mutual interests, determination to transform the shared border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborhood ″. Our yes – the two leaders agreed – which “is a true example of cooperation between states in the 21st century”.

In the third video meeting since the beginning of the year, the Kremlin leader confirmed his presence at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, affected by the diplomatic boycott of the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Canada, in protest for Beijing’s violations of human rights. “Dear friend, I am very happy to see you,” Putin said at the opening of the summit. “We will finally be able to meet in person in February and negotiate on that occasion”. A confirmation, the first of a foreign leader at the Beijing Winter Olympics, welcomed with appreciation by Xi, who said he was impatient for the meeting and willing to work with the Russian leader to “open together a new chapter in Sino-Russian relations in post-pandemic period “.

Relations between China and Russia – remarked Xi – “have withstood the test of various storms and have shown a new vitality”. Beijing is willing to implement “new cooperation plans” with Moscow, with which exchanges exceeded one hundred billion dollars for the first time in the first three quarters of 2021. With the agreement on bilateral relations filed, the two leaders have also addressed the issues of the international agenda, and in particular the enlargement of NATO to the east and the new alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, which exclude China and Russia.

Putin said he had received Xi’s support on Washington’s request for “legal security guarantees” that the United States should give Russia on the expansion of NATO to the East and the deployment of weapons in Ukraine and in the countries adjacent to the Federation Russian. Both leaders then expressed a “negative judgment” on the creation of “new alliances” that aim to contain Beijing’s expansionism, such as the Quad – which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India – and the trilateral alliance of states United Kingdom, Great Britain and Australia, the Aukus, announced last September.

But the China-Russia relationship, although increasingly intertwined, is not all roses and flowers. There are also thorns, as Giorgio Cuscito, Limes analyst on China and the Indo-Pacific, explains to HuffPost. Complicating the picture is an ancestral rivalry determined by conflicting ambitions. “At today’s summit, the two leaders tried to show that theirs is a solid and long-term alliance,” says Cuscito. “In reality, this relationship is unlikely to become a real alliance because – beyond the shared opposition to the United States – significant friction factors remain on the strategic level. First of all, they are two neighboring powers and in the past they entered into conflict in the northeastern portion of Eurasia, corresponding to eastern Siberia. They also have imperial ambitions. That is, they aspire to a sphere of influence in Eurasia and in particular in Central Asia ”, remembers the analyst who edited the Imperial Bulletin, Limes observatory on China.

Another sensitive issue is that concerning the North Pole. “China wants to develop a route of the New Silk Roads passing through the North Pole to widen its range of action and as an alternative route to reach Western Europe; this means devolving part of the development of the Silk Roads to Russia, since this route would pass through Russian territorial waters ”.

If there are any objective difficulties, it is also true that Beijing and Moscow are consolidating their relationship in various respects, probably more than what the United States expected. There is greater cooperation in the military, as well as in aerospace. Emblematic in this sense is the desire to develop a lunar station together, but also the promise of interoperability between the respective satellite systems (Beidou and Glonass) and the signing of an agreement for a joint data center for the study of space. Not only that: the agreement between Russia and China also passes through economic-financial relations, including the issue of digital currencies, and the fight against Covid-19, with Moscow’s appreciation for the production of Sputnik vaccines in China, for a total of approximately 150 million doses per year.

The complexity of the friendship between Putin and Xi also emerges from the respective reports of the summit. “We must always keep in mind that when Russia moves or says something, generally, it does so by addressing first of all to the United States, especially in this phase in which it wants to obtain guarantees from NATO”, argues Cuscito. “China’s goal is to demonstrate that it has a very strong anti-American partner or ally; Russia’s perspective is partially different, in the sense that it aims to have an intermediate role between the two powers: Moscow asks Washington to be taken seriously, making it clear that it can also play an anti-Chinese role. It is a triangle in which Russia would like to gain positions, and to do so – in a latent way – seeks to be recognized more by the United States as an actor who can play a role with the Chinese and ask for something in return. The unspoken thing about Moscow is that it can concede something on the Chinese side, to gain something along the new Iron Curtain that effectively separates the Russian sphere of influence from the American one in Europe ”.

On the other hand, on closer inspection, Chinese support for the Russian drive to obtain guarantees from the West on Ukraine is not so peaceful. Not surprisingly, it is a narration that comes from Moscow, while Beijing deliberately remains vague. “The Ukrainian argument is actually thorny for the Chinese,” explains the analyst. “Beijing has never officially recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea because it deals with issues such as the fragmentation of a state: the fact that Ukraine has lost a piece of territory at the hands of another country, for the sake of China is not a good example, something you can approve of. Over the centuries, China has lost many territories at the hands of other countries and today the nightmare of the People’s Republic of China is fragmentation: it cannot officially approve this modus operandi ”.

This is where the threads of geopolitics intertwine connecting the Donbass to Taiwan. “If Beijing did not officially recognize the referendum for Crimea’s entry into the Russian Federation, it was also to avoid fueling secessionist pressures in Hong Kong. At the same time, however, he saw the topic as a food for thought for the conquest of Taiwan, on which instead the Russians – slyly – took sides: some time ago Lavrov had said “for us Taiwan is already part of China”, but it was a way to talk to the Americans and show that they have a role in the issue, given that from the Russian perspective it is not at all convenient for China to become even more powerful by taking Taiwan ”. One thing, in short, is cooperation in an anti-American key; another is to match interests and ambitions at risk of collision.