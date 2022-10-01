Putin announces illegal annexation of several Ukrainian regions

The United States will impose what it described as “rapid and severe costs” against Russia, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of several regions of Ukraine, including actions against a key figure in the Russian economy. Putin announced the annexation just days after what the West has called “fake referendums.”

This Friday, the Russian president signed several documents in the Kremlin to formally begin the process of annexation of four regions of Ukraine, which represents a clear violation of international law in the midst of the invasion that began seven months ago.

In response, the US announced sanctions in coordination with G7 allies.

A Biden administration official said the US is targeting “further Russian government officials and leaders, their family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials, as well as defense procurement networks, including international vendors supporting the military complex— Russian industry”.

The move includes Treasury Department sanctions on a key player in keeping the Russian economy afloat: Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina, an economist who has headed Russia’s central bank since 2013.

Some context: Putin has spent years building up his defenses, amassing hundreds of millions in foreign currency reserves, bringing much of Russia’s industrial base under state control, and selling off Russia’s vast energy resources to the world. U.S. officials grudgingly acknowledge that Nabiullina has done an effective job managing Russia during this initial phase of sanctions, just as she did in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea triggered a much less severe round of U.S. sanctions. West.

This time, Nabiullina cleverly raised interest rates, imposed capital controls, and looked for loopholes and solutions to float a beleaguered economy.

“A good central banker can do things to boost the currency,” a senior US official said earlier this year. “They have a very good central banker. We knew it then; we know it now.”

Among officials in the Biden administration, Nabiullina is seen as perhaps the most effective of all of Putin’s top bishops.

The United States is also imposing sanctions on family members of Russia’s National Security Council members, as well as visa restrictions on Ochur-Suge Mongush for human rights violations, sanctions on 14 international suppliers to Russia’s military supply chains. In addition, it will add 57 entities to the Trade Entity List for export controls, the officials said.