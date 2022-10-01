Putin announces the annexation of four regions of Ukraine

Putin signs documents to annex Ukrainian regions to Russia 3:08

(CNN Spanish) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that “there is nothing stronger than the determination of these peoples to return to their true historical homeland,” during the annexation ceremony of four regions in the south and east of Ukraine held in Moscow.

During the speech, Putin formally announced the Kremlin’s intention to annex almost a fifth of Ukraine, in flagrant violation of international law. Upon completion, the Russian-backed authorities in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson territories signed accession treaties.

The ceremony took place after referendums held by Moscow-backed officials in eastern and southern Ukraine on the territories’ accession to Russia. The votes are illegal under international law and have been rejected by Ukraine and Western nations as “a farce.”

The annexation includes the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, raised against Ukraine in 2014, as well as the territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia, occupied by Russia after its invasion that began on February 24 of this year.

“I want the Kyiv authorities and their true masters in the West to listen to me. Let the whole world remember this. People living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia are becoming our citizens. Forever,” he added.

Putin said that although he was willing to negotiate with Ukraine, the sovereignty of those four regions would not be on the table. “We are not going to negotiate the people’s choice. It is already done. Russia will not betray it,” he said.

Russia’s president has framed the annexation as an attempt to fix what he sees as a major historical mistake that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Thus, Putin echoed his main foreign policy objective: to restore Russia as a great world power charged with protecting the Russian-speaking world from the continuing threat posed by Western forces.

Unsurprisingly, pro-Russian authorities in those regions had said this week that residents had overwhelmingly supported their joining Russia. Reports on the ground suggest that the vote was essentially — and in some cases literally — conducted at gunpoint.

Despite widespread international condemnation, Russia is going ahead with plans to fly its flag over some 100,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

This is the largest forced annexation of territory in Europe since 1945.

With information from Joshua Berlinger, Anna Chernova, Radina Gigova, Sarah Dean, and Uliana Pavlova.