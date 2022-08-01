Putin anticipates that Russia will have a new hypersonic missile in the coming months

The russian fleet will be equated to new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile “in the coming months”, announced this Sunday the Russian president Vladimir Putinin full offensive Ukraine.

The Russian fleet is capable of inflicting a withering response on all those who decide to attack our sovereignty and freedom,” Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg (northwest).

He stressed that Russian military equipment “is constantly being improved.”

The president cited, among others, the “ultramodern Zircon hypersonic missiles that have no obstacles.”

Their handover to the Russian armed forces will begin in the coming months,” he said.

With a maximum range of about a thousand kilometers, the Zircon cruise missiles belong to a family of new weapons developed by Russia that Putin calls “invincible”.

They have been tested since October 2020.

According to Putin, the Amiral Gorchkov frigate will be the first Russian military equipment to have these missiles.

He added that the ship’s deployment area would be chosen based on “Russia’s security interests.”

The Motherland is a sacred notion for all of us, and defending it is a duty and the meaning of life for each of us,” the Kremlin leader added.

Putin supervised this Sunday the naval parade in St. Petersburg that brought together in this former imperial capital more than 40 ships and submarines and some 3,500 soldiers on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Fleet, widely celebrated throughout the country.

In Sevastopol, in Russian-annexed Crimea, the festivities were canceled after a drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters left six injured.

Local authorities accused “Ukrainian nationalists” of carrying out the attack, but Ukraine denied this.

