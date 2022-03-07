Putin assures Macron that he does not plan to attack nuclear power plants

Vladimir Putin assured Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that “he has no intention of proceeding to attack Ukraine’s nuclear power plants,” according to Elysee sources. The Russian president has shown himself willing to respect the safety regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to dialogue with this body and with the Kyiv authorities so that the nuclear installations are not put in danger during the conflict.

The conversation between the two leaders has lasted for an hour and 45 minutes. Macron has seen Putin “very determined to achieve all his goals”. The Russian leader has repeated that he will not stop until Ukraine accepts its neutralization, ‘denazification’, Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula and the independence of the two breakaway republics of Donbass. Putin always insists that he talks to Macron on the contradictory argument that he will get all his goals “by negotiation or by war”.



The Elysee says that “the time is serious” and demands a ceasefire from Moscow and respect for international humanitarian law

“The hour is serious”, highlighted the Elysee. This time the alarmist formula of “the worst is yet to come” has not been used, although the French presidency has recalled the increasing flow of refugees, the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the sieges of various cities, making it clear that the situation has deteriorated a lot and can continue to do so.





Macron has demanded that Putin immediately cease the game, end the attack on civilians and respect international humanitarian law. The Kremlin chief has denied targeting civilian facilities and has blamed the Ukrainian authorities for not leaving civilians in besieged cities.

Paris has not yet officially accused Putin of war crimes but admits that they may be taking place



The Elysee still does not want to speak officially about Russian war crimes, because it is important to preserve the channel of dialogue with Moscow, although sources from the presidency referred to the images that arrive from Ukraine and the news that is received, which “can enter into the category of war crimes.

The UN assures that Russia puts the security of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant at risk

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which belongs to the UN, has warned today that a Russian soldier is now directing the technical management of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, bombed and taken over by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, which contravenes principles essential for its safe operation.

“The management of the plant is now under the orders of the commander of the Russian forces that took control of the place last week,” reported the director general of this UN body, Argentine Rafael Grossi.

Grossi expressed his “serious concern” over a change that, he warned, contravenes the essential pillars of nuclear safety, as the ability of technical personnel to “make decisions free from undue pressure” is limited.