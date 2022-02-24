Putin attacks Ukraine and issues warnings to the United States and NATO

Russian troops launched their much-anticipated attack on Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin downplayed international sanctions and condemnations and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene would have “consequences they have never seen.”

Huge explosions were heard before dawn in Kiev, Kharkiv and Odessa as world leaders condemned the launch of a Russian invasion that could inflict heavy casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia had attacked Ukrainian military infrastructure and explosions were being heard in different parts of the country. Zelenskyy said that he had just spoken with US President Joe Biden and that Washington was drumming up international support for Ukraine. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not panic.

Biden promised new sanctions to punish Russia for an act of aggression that the international community had anticipated for weeks but was unable to prevent through diplomacy.

In a televised speech, Putin said the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, an argument the United States had predicted it would use to justify an invasion.

The Russian president accused the United States and its allies of neglecting Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to offer Moscow security guarantees. He added that Russia does not have the goal of occupying Ukraine.

Biden lamented the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine and assured in a written statement that the world “will hold Russia accountable.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the operation as a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and a “war of aggression.” “Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. This is the time to act,” he added.

The Russian military said it had targeted Ukrainian airbases and other military assets, not residential areas. According to the statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Army used precision weapons to attack Ukrainian air bases, anti-aircraft defense assets and other military infrastructure. “There is no threat to the civilian population,” he stated.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on Facebook that the Russian military had launched missiles at Ukrainian military command centers, air bases and military depots in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

After the initial explosions in Kiev, people could be heard screaming in the streets. But then a sense of normalcy returned, with cars circulating and people walking down the street as the morning commute seemed to begin relatively calmly.

And the consequences of the conflict and the subsequent sanctions against Russia could reverberate around the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, shaking financial markets around the world and putting at risk the balance that had been established on the continent after the Cold War.

Markets in Asia sank and oil prices soared after the start of the military operation. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 had earlier fallen 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked for military assistance.

Anticipating international condemnation and countermeasures, Putin warned other countries not to intervene. “Whoever tries to stop us, or simply creates threats to our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and will lead to consequences that they have never seen in history.”

He called on Ukrainian soldiers to “immediately lay down their arms and go home.”

The president announced the military operation after the Kremlin reported that rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Russia for military help to repel Ukrainian “aggression.” The announcement immediately sparked fears that Moscow would present it as a justification for starting a war, just as the West had warned.

In a grim reminder of Russia’s nuclear force, Putin warned that “no one should have any doubt that a direct attack on our country will lead to destruction and dire consequences for any would-be aggressor.” He stressed that Russia is “one of the strongest nuclear powers and also has a certain advantage in a range of state-of-the-art weapons.”

Although the United States announced on Monday the mobilization of forces in the Baltic, Biden has said that he will not send troops to fight Russia.

Putin issued his message a few hours after Ukraine’s president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country was a threat to Russia and made a final call for peace.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” Zelenskyy said in Russian in an emotional address to the nation. “But if they attack us, if they try to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and those of our children, we will defend ourselves. When they attack us, they will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he asked to set up a call with Putin on Wednesday night, but got no response from the Kremlin.