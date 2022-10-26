Health
Putin attends exercises of strategic nuclear forces
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday personally oversaw exercises by the country’s strategic nuclear forces, which included launches of cruise and ballistic missiles, in a show of force at a time of heightened tension with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the exercises were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia.